Pictures Don’t Lie! Season Two of HLN Original Series “Lies, Crimes & Video”, premieres Sunday, February 21

Season Premiere Double-Header Examines Headline-Grabbing Murder Case at a DC-Area Athleisure Shop, Followed By the Terrifying 2017 Las Vegas Mass Shooting Story

Link to trailer: https://www.cnncreativemarketing.com/project/lies-crimes-video/

February 9, 2021 – Season two of the visually compelling HLN Original Series Lies, Crimes & Video, premieres Sunday, February 21 at 9pm ET/PT with weekly, back-to-back, hour-long episodes.

The premiere episodes cover the twisted murder at a Lululemon in suburban DC, and the horrendous mass shooting in 2017 on the Las Vegas strip.

The six-episode series Lies, Crimes & Video, gives viewers an up-close look into terrifying 911 calls, police interrogations, jail house recordings, body camera and surveillance video captured as part of a criminal investigation.

This series features riveting stories that incorporate video evidence in criminal cases and shocking courtroom testimony. The lies, deceit and bad behavior are all caught on camera and presented in this candid true crime docu-series.

Following are airdates and episode descriptions for season two of Lies, Crimes & Video:

February 21, 2021, @9pm ET/PT (season premiere) “Yoga Store Slaying” Lululemon employee Jayna Murray is found stabbed to death inside one of the company’s high-end Washington, DC yoga stores. Her co-worker is bound and bleeding in a back room. As different suspects emerge, evidence starts to point to someone on the inside.

February 21, 2021 @10pm ET/PT “One October: Massacre on the Strip” Stephen Paddock lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous in Las Vegas. Gambling up to $1M a day, he was known as a ‘whale.’ Whatever he wanted—he got. But a trip to Vegas in October, 2017 leaves 58 dead. See new evidence and untold stories and video in this episode.

February 28, 2021, @9pm ET/PT “Summer Night Massacre” When 5 family members are found brutally murdered in the small Oklahoma City of Broken Arrow, police are on the hunt for a mass murder. They just didn’t expect to make an arrest so close to home.

February 28, 2021, @10pm ET/PT “Nightmare in Fargo” Savanna Greywind couldn’t wait to be a mom. But just before her baby is due, the pregnant 22-year-old disappears from her own apartment. When the baby turns up alive, but still no sign of Savanna, the investigation reveals a suspect close to home.

March 7, 2021 @9pm ET/PT “Secrets in Room 120” A mysterious tip leads police in Moore, Oklahoma to the Super 8 hotel. Inside Room 120, they find a missing teenage boy, a box of condoms, lotion—and a married state senator

March 7, 2021 @10pm ET/PT “Shark River Mystery” 19-year-old Sarah Stern vanishes just before Christmas—her car found abandoned by Shark River. But the missing persons case soon turns into a homicide, and cops start focusing on a prom date.

Lies, Crimes & Video will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Additionally, all episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

About HLN Investigations

HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN, oversees the group headed by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, executive producer, HLN.

About HLN

HLN (www.CNN.com/HLN) features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led hosts. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.