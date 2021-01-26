CNN #1 in All of Cable and Cable News During Week of January 18

Fox Ranks Third; Loses -25% its Prime Time Audience

CNN is #1 in Cable News Since the New Year



CNN was #1 in ALL of cable and cable news in the key dayparts in both total viewers and adults 25-54 during the week of January 18, growing triple digits compared to a year ago. MSNBC was second, Fox was third and lost -25% of its prime time audience. (For just M-F weekday prime time, Fox is down -23% total viewers and -20% in the demo 25-54 vs. last year).

CNN has been #1 in total day for five weeks in total viewers and for 12 weeks among adults 25-54

In M-Su prime time, CNN has been #1 for three weeks in total viewers and for 12 weeks in 25-54

During dayside, CNN has been #1 for 12 weeks in both total viewers and the demo (25-54)

Weekly Programming Highlights:

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time (M-F 9-10pm; 841k), Anderson Cooper 360 (M-F 8-9pm; 829k), CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (M-F 10-11pm; 815k) and Erin Burnett Outfront (M-F 7-8pm; 777k) were the top four highest rated M-F programs across all of cable news last week among the key demo adults 25-54. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show rounded out the Top 5 (M-F 9-10pm; 774k). Tucker placed 16th, Hannity 18th and Ingraham 24th.

Since the New Year (Nielsen year 12/28/20 to 1/24/21)

CNN is currently #1 in all day parts in both total viewers and adults 25-54 since the New Year, up triple digits vs. a year ago. MSNBC is second and Fox is third. CNN in on track to have its best month is its 40-year history among total viewers.

