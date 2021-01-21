CNN #1 in All of Television During the Inauguration of Joe Biden and The Prime Time Inaugural Celebration

CNN DOMINATED BROADCAST AND CABLE NEWS NETWORKS IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND DEMO 25-54

Yesterday Was CNN’s Biggest Inauguration Audience in Network History

CNN Has Been the #1 Network in All of Cable Since the Election

CNN Digital Nearly Doubles 2017 Inauguration Audience with 61M Global Unique Visitors

CNN was #1 in all of television during yesterday’s Inauguration of Joe Biden, outperforming the broadcast networks and cable news (Fox and MSNBC) in both total viewers and the demo adults 25-54. This was CNN’s most-watched inauguration in the network’s 40-year history, growing triple digits from four years ago (2017) and up from 2009. CNN was also #1 during the prime time Inaugural Celebration. CNN has been #1 in all of cable in since the election.

Coverage Block (11am-4pm)

Oath/Speech (11:45am-12:15pm)

Prime Time Inaugural Celebration (8:30-10pm)

CNN Digital

CNN Digital welcomed 61 million global multiplatform unique visitors on Wednesday, surpassing the 2017 Inauguration Day by 28 million unique visitors, and ranking in the top 10 days of all time.

CNN Digital also saw 15.4 million video viewers via CNN.com, apps and connected devices on Wednesday, ranking in the top 10 days of all time and surpassing the 2017 Inauguration by nearly 5 million. The live stream audience peaked at 2.2 million viewers at 12:00pm during President Biden’s Inaugural address – nearly tying the 2017 Inauguration peak concurrent streams (2.29 million at 12:15pm) and surpassing all 2020 events. The live stream viewing audience ranked in the top 10 days of all time as well.

CNN’s Inauguration coverage saw an average audience of 922k users live streaming the average minute of coverage (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 8.659 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a +11.9% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience.

