CNN’s Coverage of President Trump’s 2nd Impeachment was #1; Ahead of Broadcast and Cable News Networks in Total Viewers, Demo 25-54 and Younger Viewers

CNN Also #1 in Prime Time by Far — MSNBC #2, Fox #3

47 MILLION GLOBAL UNIQUE VISITORS TO CNN DIGITAL

Since the New Year, CNN is #1 Across the Board; Fox is a Distant Third

CNN was the most-watched among the broadcast networks (when they were on air with news coverage) and cable news (MSNBC and Fox) during yesterday’s coverage of the of House of Representative’s second vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump in total viewers, adults 25-54 and younger viewers (18-34) according to Nielsen Fast National data. CNN attracted 50% more than its nearest competitor in total viewers and more than double in the demos.

In prime time last night, CNN was also #1 in both total viewers (3.758 million ) and the demo adults 25-54 (1.181 million), MSNBC was second (3.753m/723k) and Fox was last (3.074m/594k).

CNN Digital :

CNN Digital reached 47 million cross-platform global unique visitors, 9.8 million global video viewers and 3.8 million live video viewers on Wed. Jan 13th – the day of the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. The livestream peaked at 568K at 4:30 pm – more than 2.5x higher than peak concurrents seen during the first Trump impeachment house vote in 2019.

CNN’s coverage saw an average audience of 317k users live streaming the average minute of coverage (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 4.121 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a +8.3% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience for the 2nd Trump Impeachment House vote.

Since the New Year:

Since the beginning of the year, CNN is #1 in the key dayparts in total viewers and adults 25-54. Fox is a distant third.

###