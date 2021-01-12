CNN #1 in Cable News Last Week

GROWS TRIPLE DIGITS, FOX IS DOWN

Since the Election, CNN Remains #1 in All of Cable (not just news)

Last week, CNN was #1 in key dayparts in both total viewers and the demo adults 25-54, MSNBC was second, Fox was last. CNN also had the most growth, up triple digits, while Fox lost viewers in most dayparts compared to a year ago:

Key programming highlights from last week:

CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 (M-F 8pm) was the #1 program last week (1/4/21-1/8/21) in All of Cable (not just news) among the demo adults 25-54 with 1.799 million.

CNN’s Special Report: The Trump Insurrection anchored by Wolf Blitzer on Sunday, 1/10/21 at 10pm drew 3.319 million Total Viewers and 883k among adults 25-54. The special ranked #1 among both Total Viewers and in the demo (25-54) and was the highest rated CNN Special Report on record (since the unit was formed in 2012) among both demos.

CNN’s coverage of the Capitol insurrection on January 6th was the network’s most-watched day in history with 5.221 million total viewers tuning in. CNN’s second most-watched day was the 2016 election (11/8/16) where 5.097 million watched.

SINCE THE ELECTION:

Since the election (Nov. 4 – Jan. 10) CNN continues to rank #1 among ALL cable networks (not just news) in both Total Day and Daytime among total viewers and adults 25-54. CNN also continues to rank as the #1 cable news network following the election in both total viewers and the demo. In total viewers, CNN has averaged 1.622 million total viewers, outperforming FNC’s 1.442 million and MSNBC’s 1.456 million. And among adults 25-54, CNN has been #1 for 68 straight days averaging 452k, the longest winning streak in 21 years. FNC trails with 260k and MSNBC follows with 252k in the key demo 25-54 since the election.

