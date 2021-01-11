CNN Announces New White House and Congressional Correspondent Assignments

CNN has announced a number of new assignments for its White House and Congressional correspondents, timed to the start of President Biden’s Administration.

Kaitlan Collins has been named chief White House correspondent.

Phil Mattingly will become senior White House correspondent.

Arlette Saenz, Jeremy Diamond, John Harwood, MJ Lee and Kate Bennett will all be correspondents covering the White House. Kevin Liptak and Jasmine Wright will join them at the White House as reporters.

Jeff Zeleny has been named chief national affairs correspondent and will also cover the first year of the Biden White House.

Joe Johns will remain senior Washington correspondent and will shift his focus from the White House to a variety of Washington-related stories. Sunlen Serfaty will become Washington correspondent covering Washington at large. Suzanne Malveaux will continue in her role as national correspondent.

Manu Raju has been named CNN’s chief Congressional correspondent. He will be joined on Capitol Hill by correspondents Jessica Dean, Lauren Fox and Ryan Nobles. Daniella Diaz has been named a Capitol Hill reporter.

All of CNN’s White House and Congressional assignments are effective January 20th.

###