CNN Continues to Rank #1 in All of Cable

In Q4-20, CNN was #1 in All of Cable (not just news) in Total Day in Demo

CNN Beat Fox in Total Day Demo for First Time in 19 Years

CNN Ranks #1 in All of Cable (not just the news) Since the Election;

Continues to Beat FNC and MSNBC in Total Viewers and the Demo

New Year’s Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Ranked #1 in All of Cable;

As did CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin

CNN Films Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President was #1 in Total Viewers, Demo 25-54 and Younger Viewers

CNN closed out 4th quarter 2020 as the #1 network in ALL of cable (not just news) in Total Day and daytime among the demo adults 25-54. This was the first time CNN outperformed FNC to rank #1 in cable news in 19 years (4Q-01).

CNN’s has also ranked #1 in All of Cable:

SINCE THE ELECTION:

CNN ranks #1 among ALL cable networks (not just news) in both Total Day and daytime among total viewers and adults 25-54 since the election (Nov. 4-to-date Sunday, 1/3). CNN also continues to rank as the #1 cable news network following the election in both total viewers and the demo. In total viewers, CNN has averaged 1.490 million total viewers, outperforming FNC’s 1.403 million and MSNBC’s 1.353 million. And among adults 25-54, CNN has been #1 for 61 straight days averaging 410k, the longest winning streak in 21 years. FNC trails with 251k and MSNBC follows with 228k in the key demo 25-54 since the election.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PROGRAMMING:

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (8pm-12:30am) ranked #1 in ALL of cable (not just news) among both total viewers and among adults 25-54 on 12/31, handily beating FNC and MSNBC in both demos. In total viewers, CNN averaged 3.364 million, FNC had 1.199 million and MSNBC had 705k, giving CNN a double digit lead (+77%) over FNC & MSNBC’s deliveries combined. CNN’s demo 25-54 delivery (1.205m) was nearly four times that of FNC (231k) and MSNBC’s deliveries (99k) combined in the time period.

Additionally, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin (12:30-1:30am) was also #1 across ALL of cable in total viewers with 2.522 million, FNC lagged far behind with 595k and MSNBC had 244k, giving CNN a triple digit lead (+201%) vs. FNC & MSNBC’s deliveries combined. Among adults 25-54, CNN was also #1 with 953k; six times that of FNC (133k) and MSNBC (35k).

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live programming (8pm-12:30am/12:30-1:30am) was the highest rated New Year’s Special on record for CNN among both total viewers and the demo.

CNN ranked #1 in cable news:

CNN FILMS JIMMY CARTER: ROCK AND ROLL PRESIDENT:

According to Nielsen fast national data, CNN Films Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President ranked #1 in cable news (Sunday 1/3 9-11pm) in total viewers, among adults 25-54 and younger viewers (18-34). In total viewers, CNN attracted 1.512 million, MSNBC was second with 1.054 million and FNC was last with 1.039 million. In the key demographic adults 25-54, 291k tuned into CNN, an impressive +119% advantage over FNC’s 133k and +70% more than MSNBC’s 171k. In younger viewers (18-34), CNN had 57k to FNC’s 21k to MSNBC’s 32k.

