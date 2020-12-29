How to Watch the Premiere of JIMMY CARTER, ROCK and ROLL PRESIDENT

CNN will premiere JIMMY CARTER, ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 9pm Eastern & Pacific. The acclaimed documentary will simulcast in Spanish on CNN en Español.

Music played a surprisingly significant role throughout the 39th President’s life and political career. Directed by Mary Wharton, this engaging feature charts the mostly-forgotten story on film of how Jimmy Carter forged tight bonds with musicians of all genres, including Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan, June Carter and Johnny Cash, and many, many others. The film illuminates an era that saw youth culture and politics join forces for change, and offers a revealing look at a man of deep conscience whose love of music is essential to who he is as a father, a citizen, a man of the South, and a leader during his presidency and beyond. The film is punctuated by contemporary interviews with Bob Dylan, Madeleine Albright, Bono, Rosanne Cash, Willie Nelson, Bishop Michael Curry, Paul Simon, Trisha Yearwood, Nile Rodgers, Gregg Allman, Garth Brooks, and others, and extended exclusive interviews with President Jimmy Carter as well as his son, James ‘Chip’ Carter, III. Produced by Chris Farrell.

In addition to the broadcast premieres on CNN and CNN en Español, during the Jan. 3 television premiere, JIMMY CARTER, ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The film will be accessible via CNN on demand via cable and satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps, beginning Monday, Jan. 4.

The film will encore on CNN Saturday, Jan. 9 at 9:00pm Eastern and Pacific.

To see a trailer for JIMMY CARTER, ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT, please visit: https://cnncreativemarketing.com/project/jimmy-carter/

