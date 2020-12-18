The Color of Covid – The Vaccines Town Hall Hosted by Don Lemon and Dr. Sanjay Gupta

CNN anchor Don Lemon and chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will host The Color of Covid- The Vaccines, tonight at 10pmET on CNN and simulcasting on CNN International. The hour-long special will cover the skepticism of the coronavirus vaccines in communities of color.

Tonight’s special will feature live interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, both of whom will answer a broad range of audience questions. Also featured in the town hall will be Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and Sandra Lindsay, critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Lindsay was one of the first Americans to receive the new Covid-19 vaccine.

The Color of COVID – The Vaccines will stream live without requiring a log-in on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.