Even Murder Has a Price in the latest HLN Original Series “VENGEANCE: Killer Millionaires”, premiering Sunday, January 3

The fourth installment of the HLN Original Series VENGEANCE returns with a 10-episode run of VENGEANCE: Killer Millionaires, premiering with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, January 3 at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT.

The show profiles millionaires whose greed for living the high life drove them to murder. Each one-hour episode presents a dark mystery and then takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, ultimately leading to justice.

HLN will air two episodes every Sunday at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT. Additionally, on New Year’s Day, HLN will air a sneak peek of two episodes of VENGEANCE: Killer Millionaires at 9 and 10pm ET/PT.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers which premiered in March 2019 was the first series under HLN’s VENGEANCE franchise. The network is scheduled to release a future installment under the title VENGEANCE: Killer Families. VENGEANCE: Killer Millionaires is produced for HLN by Sky Vision.

Following are log lines and airdates for VENGEANCE: Killer Millionaires:

January 3, 2021 (season premiere) “Bombs & Betrayal” Tucson, Arizona society is blown away when a car bomb explodes outside of an exclusive country club, but when the case goes cold, will investigators be able to find their suspect?

January 3, 2021 “Cashed Out” When a mother of six is viciously slain in her Sarasota home, police wonder if her wealthy ex-husband might have been involved in the crime.

January 10, 2021 “Murder in the Mansion” An IT entrepreneur in Keller, Texas is killed in a deadly home invasion, but the evidence on the scene and his widow’s account of the attack aren’t adding up.

January 10, 2021 “Death of the Socialite” When an Atlanta socialite is gunned down in her foyer, the search for her murderer leads investigators across the world.

January 17, 2021 “The Wealthy Widow” A widow’s tears after her husband’s roadside murder on the Ohio Turnpike help investigators uncover secret drug addictions and illicit affairs.

January 17, 2021 “Trust Fund Terror” The brutal slaying of a Fresno family leaves one heir to the family fortune and investigators searching for answers.

January 24, 2021 “Fatal Fortune” While an Austin, Texas media mogul clings to life after a shotgun blast to the stomach, his wife’s history of psychiatric institutionalization pique’s investigators interest.

January 24, 2021 “Spoiled to Death” A wealthy Colorado furrier makes headlines after her ex-boyfriend is gunned down, but was it self-defense or revenge?

January 31, 2021 “Money, Sons, and Guns” When an alarm goes off in an affluent Jupiter, Florida neighborhood, investigators must determine whether they’re dealing with a suicide or something more sinister.

January 31, 2021 “Love, Sex, and Greed” Patrons are stunned when a man is gunned down at an Akron gas station, but investigators will be even more shocked when they uncover the four-way love affair behind the murder.

VENGEANCE: Killer Millionaires will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Ahead of the broadcast premiere, starting on Friday, December 25, episode 202 “Spoiled to Death” will be made available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. The rest of the episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, senior vice president of program development for CNN, supervises production of internally produced HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN (www.CNN.com/HLN) features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led hosts. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.

