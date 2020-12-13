The Viewers Choice for CNN Heroes ‘Most Inspiring Moment’ Is Humanity Wins

The reimagined CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute ceremony, where this year’s ‘Most Inspiring Moment’ chosen by viewers is Humanity Wins. The image is of Patrick Hutchinson who was attending his first Black Lives Matter protest in London when violence erupted. He spotted an attack on a man who had wandered into the crowd and carried him to safety. Turns out that man, Bryn Male, was a former police officer.

Hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, the 14th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute aired tonight on CNN and simulcasted on CNN International and CNN en Español tonight. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will be available on HBO Max starting Thursday, December 17th. Current HBO subscribers may have free access to HBO Max and should visit HBOMax.com for more information.

The gala included celebrity presenters: Emmy® and Academy Award®-nominated actress Angela Bassett (“9-1-1” and “Black Panther”), actor Orlando Bloom (“Retaliation” and “The Outpost”) Emmy® Award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes”), Emmy® and Tony Award-winning actress Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), actress Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Grammy® and Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami” and album “The Christmas Album”), Emmy® and Grammy® Award-winning actor Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), actress Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and musician Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Emmy® and Tony Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) and Emmy® Award-winning actor Jim Gaffigan are among the celebrities that commemorated the 14th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Plus, special guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chef José Andrés.

The ceremony also featured Emmy®, Grammy® and Tony Award-winning and Academy Award® and Screen Actors Guild nominee Cynthia Erivo who performed “Heroes” from David Bowie’s album titled the same.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will stream live for subscribers on December 13th via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will also be available the day after the broadcast premieres on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

