The ABCs of COVID-19 — A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall For Families

Latest installment of ABCs of COVID-19 will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

on Saturday, December 19 at 10 a.m. ET

CNN and Sesame Street team up next Saturday for their fifth Town Hall as kids and families persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for a very different holiday season. The hour-long special, The ABCs of COVID-19, will be hosted by CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anchor Erica Hill along with Sesame Street’s Big Birdand friends on Saturday, December 19 at 10 a.m. ET on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español.

Familiar faces from Sesame Street and experts from CNN and across the country will be ready to answer children’s questions about staying healthy through the winter months, celebrating the holidays while distanced from extended family and friends, and coping with big feelings as they continue to face unprecedented challenges in their young lives.

The special will stream live without requiring a log-in on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV) and will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.

The ABC’s of COVID-19 builds on Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative, which continues to provide free resources for parents and families during this crisis, and is powered by the nonprofit’s Critical Needs Response Fund. Viewers can support this crucial source of flexible funding, designed to meet the urgent needs of children and families, by visiting the link here.

This year, CNN and Sesame Street have collaborated on five Town Halls for children and families, meeting them in moments of challenge and crisis through the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice movement.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

