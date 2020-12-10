CNN Films & CNN Original Series Launch New Members-Only Community: Keep Watching

CNN Films & CNN Original Series launched an exclusive, members–only community, KEEP WATCHING, enabling fans and followers to stay engaged with their favorite award-winning programming after they premiere on CNN.

KEEP WATCHING members will receive invitations to exclusive virtual events as part of a calendar of programming based on an incredible 2021 slate, and pre- and post-show content related to each program such as supplemental reading, watching and listening, interviews and events with the stars in the programs, and more.

Join our members-only community, KEEP WATCHING, here: https://cnn.it/3gpkAXA

