CNN Continues to Rank #1 Network in Cable News

CNN Beats FNC in Both Total Viewers and Demo 25-54 During Last Night’s Georgia Senate Candidate Debate

Jake Tapper’s Exclusive Interview with President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris Topped FNC & MSNBC in Total Viewers andAdults 25-54; Also #1 in All of Cable (not just News)

Since the Election, CNN Continues to Outperform FNC and MSNBC among Total Viewers and the Demo 25-54

GEORGIA SENATE DEBATE:

According to Nielsen fast national data, the PBS Georgia Senate debate airing on CNN (and FNC) last night (Dec. 6th/7-8pm) with Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock ranked #1 in cable news in both total viewers and among adults 25-54. In total viewers, CNN attracted 2.319 million total viewers and FNC was second with 1.530 million. In the key demographic adults 25-54, 517k tuned into to CNN, an impressive +104% advantage over FNC’s 254k. MSNBC did not air the debate and averaged 593k total viewers/41k in demo 25-54.

JAKE TAPPER’S BIDEN/HARRIS INTERVIEW:

Now that final Nielsen data is in for Thursday, December 3 (9-10pm), Jake Tapper’s exclusive interview with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris was the #1 program across all of cable (not just news) among both total viewers and the demo 25-54. On Thursday, CNN beat FNC in total viewers (3.579 million vs. FNC’s 3.563 million) and in the demographic adults 25-54 (866k vs. FNC’s 551k) during the 9-10pm hour. CNN also outperformed MSNBC in both total viewers (3.435 million) and the demo (555k) for the hour.

SINCE THE ELECTION:

CNN continues to rank as the #1 cable news network following the election (Nov. 4-to-date Saturday, 12/5) in both total viewers and the demo. In total viewers, CNN has averaged 1.742 million total viewers, easily outperforming FNC’s 1.566 million and MSNBC’s 1.547 million. And among adults 25-54, CNN has been #1 for 32 straight days averaging 529k, the longest winning streak in 19 years, dating back to September 11, 2001. Fox trailed with 309k and MSNBC followed with 282k in the key demo 25-54 since the election.

###