Angela Bassett, Orlando Bloom and Gal Gadot Among the Celebrity Presenters for the 14th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Emmy®, Grammy® and Tony Award-Winning Actress and Singer Cynthia Erivo to Perform

Co-Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa, CNN Heroes Airs

Sunday, December 13th

Emmy® and Academy Award®-nominated actress Angela Bassett (“9-1-1” and “Black Panther”), actor Orlando Bloom (“Retaliation” and “The Outpost”) Emmy® Award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes”), Emmy® and Tony Award-winning actress Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), actress Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Grammy® and Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami” and album “The Christmas Album”), Emmy® and Grammy® Award-winning actor Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), actress Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and musician Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) and Emmy® and Tony Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”), are among the celebrity presenters who will commemorate the 14th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Emmy® Award-winning actor Jim Gaffigan will open the show and Emmy®, Grammy® and Tony Award-winning and Academy Award® and Screen Actors Guild nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform a special song in honor of this year’s heroes. Plus, special guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chef José Andrés.

The reimagined ceremony, where this year’s ‘Most Inspiring Moment’ will be revealed, will salute the frontline workers, advocates, scientists, and neighbors that reignited hope during one of the most challenging years of our time. Co-hosted by

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, the event will air on CNN and simulcast on CNN International and CNN en Español on Sunday, December 13th at 8PM/ET. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will be available on HBO Max starting Thursday, December 17th. Current HBO subscribers may have free access to HBO Max and should visit HBOMax.com for more information.

As this year’s CNN Heroes celebrates the amazing people and extraordinary acts behind the fight against the coronavirus and the battle for racial equity and social justice, below are eight nonprofit organizations that work day in and out to tackle these issues. Each organization will receive $10,000.

AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org advances equity in education by giving teachers and schools access to the resources they need.



Bring Change To Mind

Bring Change to Mind is working to end the stigma surrounding mental illness by encouraging dialogue and raising awareness, understanding, and empathy.

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy provides strategies to help donors increase the impact of their contributions during global crises like Covid-19.

Equal Justice Initiative

The Equal Justice Initiative fights to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, by challenging racial and economic inequity, and protecting basic human rights in the prison system.

IssueVoter

IssueVoter is increasing civic engagement beyond the voting booth – by helping people share their views on new bills with their elected officials, with just one click.