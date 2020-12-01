Angela Bassett, Orlando Bloom and Gal Gadot Among the Celebrity Presenters for the 14th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Emmy®, Grammy® and Tony Award-Winning Actress and Singer Cynthia Erivo to Perform
Co-Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa, CNN Heroes Airs
Sunday, December 13th
Emmy® and Academy Award®-nominated actress Angela Bassett (“9-1-1” and “Black Panther”), actor Orlando Bloom (“Retaliation” and “The Outpost”) Emmy® Award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes”), Emmy® and Tony Award-winning actress Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), actress Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Grammy® and Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami” and album “The Christmas Album”), Emmy® and Grammy® Award-winning actor Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), actress Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and musician Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) and Emmy® and Tony Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”), are among the celebrity presenters who will commemorate the 14th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Emmy® Award-winning actor Jim Gaffigan will open the show and Emmy®, Grammy® and Tony Award-winning and Academy Award® and Screen Actors Guild nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform a special song in honor of this year’s heroes. Plus, special guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chef José Andrés.
The reimagined ceremony, where this year’s ‘Most Inspiring Moment’ will be revealed, will salute the frontline workers, advocates, scientists, and neighbors that reignited hope during one of the most challenging years of our time. Co-hosted by
CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, the event will air on CNN and simulcast on CNN International and CNN en Español on Sunday, December 13th at 8PM/ET. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will be available on HBO Max starting Thursday, December 17th. Current HBO subscribers may have free access to HBO Max and should visit HBOMax.com for more information.
As this year’s CNN Heroes celebrates the amazing people and extraordinary acts behind the fight against the coronavirus and the battle for racial equity and social justice, below are eight nonprofit organizations that work day in and out to tackle these issues. Each organization will receive $10,000.
AdoptAClassroom.org advances equity in education by giving teachers and schools access to the resources they need.
Bring Change to Mind is working to end the stigma surrounding mental illness by encouraging dialogue and raising awareness, understanding, and empathy.
Center for Disaster Philanthropy
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy provides strategies to help donors increase the impact of their contributions during global crises like Covid-19.
The Equal Justice Initiative fights to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, by challenging racial and economic inequity, and protecting basic human rights in the prison system.
IssueVoter is increasing civic engagement beyond the voting booth – by helping people share their views on new bills with their elected officials, with just one click.
Make-A-Wish America provides life-changing experiences for children battling critical illness, restoring in them a sense of childhood and giving normalcy to their families.
Water.org has helped change the lives of millions of people with access to safe water and sanitation in seventeen countries around the world.
World Central Kitchen uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond.
Also helping to honor this year’s CNN Heroes is an incredible roster of longtime brand partners, including Subaru of America, now in its thirteenth year of support, decade-long partner Humana, GEICO, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Cisco, and Rocket Mortgage.
CNN has partnered with GoFundMe Charity™ to enable people to donate to the organizations highlighted this year. GoFundMe Charity™ is an enterprise fundraising suite for nonprofits, from GoFundMe, the world’s largest social fundraising platform. GoFundMe Charity™ helps connect nonprofits to new audiences to further their missions. Supporters can make online donations to this year’s nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com.
The Annenberg Foundation is excited to continue its eight-year collaboration with CNN Heroes by offering special Alchemy Plus training for all the Top Ten Heroes from the past eight years. This tailored training will give Heroes the tools to weather the economic challenges of this year. Alchemy Plus is part of the Foundation’s signature capacity building program that has been offered free of charge to more than 3,000 nonprofits in Southern California for the past 15 years.
The 14th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will also showcase three extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities.
2020 YOUNG WONDERS:
- Cavanaugh Bell: This eight-year-old has delivered hundreds of care packages to senior citizens isolated by Covid-19 and opened a community food pantry that has helped thousands.
- Tiana Day: This 18-year-old led a Black Lives Matter protest across the Golden Gate Bridge in June and then launched her own non-profit.
- TJ Kim: This 16-year-old student pilot has been flying essential PPE supplies to rural hospitals during the pandemic.
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will stream live for subscribers on December 13th via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will also be available the day after the broadcast premieres on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.