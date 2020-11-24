CNN International to broadcast Turner Sports’ exclusive presentation of Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change

Phil Mickelson & Charles Barkley to face off against Stephen Curry & Peyton Manning on Friday, November 27

Event to Benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities

WarnerMedia to Also Donate One Million Meals Through Feeding America

Turner Sports will present Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change, a premier golf event with the World Golf Hall of Famer and crossover legends competing – Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning.

The event, to be held on Friday 27th November at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. will be broadcast globally on CNN International to a 373 million households and hotel rooms around the world. TNT will exclusively televise the event in the United States of America. Bleacher Report will also provide exclusive live content leading up to and during the event on the B/R app.

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change will uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through its association with the event, WarnerMedia will make donations to Morehouse College, Howard University, Alabama A&M, Hampton University and Winston-Salem State University, primarily helping to fund golf or sports journalism programs. Additionally, the four golfers have selected Jackson State (Mickelson), Tuskegee (Barkley) and Howard (Curry), along with Grambling State, Southern University of New Orleans and Lane College (Manning), to be the recipients of their donations.

WarnerMedia, in coordination with Wheels Up, will also be contributing one million meals through Feeding America this holiday season, while using the platform of the event to help raise additional awareness and funding for hunger relief efforts.

“Capital One’s The Match has become a franchise featuring some of the best in sports and entertainment, and we’re looking forward to this next iteration and the meaningful awareness it will raise for social change,” said Lenny Daniels, President, Turner Sports. “With Phil, Charles, Stephen and Peyton on the course, there’s sure to be no shortage of must-see moments, in addition to the important causes driving each athlete’s participation.”

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with five-time Major Champion Mickelson teaming with Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, as they take on three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry – a near scratch golfer – and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, who played a key role in his team winning the last edition of Capital One’s The Match.

Capital One’s The Match will once again feature a series of on-course challenges, aimed at driving additional funding for HBCUs. For each of those holes, there will be a minimum of $100,000 and up to $2,500,000 will be given to the schools if they are able to sink a hole-in-one. Additional information on these challenges will be shared leading up to the event.

Live event coverage airing on TNT and CNN International will once again feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. Cart Cam will also once again be featured throughout the competition. The event will be closed to the public and tournament organisers are working with public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, will be announced leading up to the event.

The Stone Canyon Golf Club, owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, is considered one of golf’s preeminent desert settings and regularly ranks among the best courses in the country. Stone Canyon’s 18 uniquely designed golf holes are situated at the base of the picturesque Tortolita Mountains, offering views of the Santa Catalina Mountains in all directions.

Turner Sports is proud to be working with a number of marketing partners to host Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change. Capital One has been the title sponsor of The Match series since it began, and the company is returning to collaborate on a number of social, digital and broadcast integrations leading up to and during the live event. To learn more about the company and its commitments to change banking for good, visit https://www.capitalone.com/about/our-commitments/.

Michelob ULTRA and Progressive Insurance will serve as a presenting sponsor of Capital One’s The Match. Cisco and DraftKings will serve as content integration partners, with AT&T, Callaway Golf, E-Z-GO, Stephen Curry’s OXIGEN Water and Wheels Up as associate sponsors of the event.

The media agreement with WarnerMedia and Turner Sports was completed in partnership with SPORTFIVE, which represents Mickelson and is the tournament organizer. The event is being co-operated with Excel Sports Management.

– Ends –

