CNN Business Unveils 2021 Risk Takers
CNN Business today revealed its third-annual list of “Risk Takers”—a special series that spotlights leaders across sectors who have made big bets and strategic decisions that change the future of business.
The 2021 list features ten leaders who have instituted innovative ways to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, technological disruption and bold solutions for America’s racial reckoning.
Hosted by CNN Business’ Rachel Crane, the trailblazers listed below will be featured in exclusive video interviews and articles over the course of several weeks across CNN Business platforms.
Eric Yuan, Zoom CEO
Dawn Davis, Bon Appétit Editor-in-Chief
Tyler Hamilton, Nimo Hirad & Bashir Mohamed, Amazon Employees
Chris Paul, Head of NBA Players Association; Michel Roberts, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association; Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner
Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Chairman
Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO
Vanessa Pappas, Interim Head of TikTok
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman
Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO
Killer Mike, Greenwood Co-Founder
See more at cnn.com/risktakers.
###