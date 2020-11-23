CNN Business Unveils 2021 Risk Takers

CNN Business today revealed its third-annual list of “Risk Takers”—a special series that spotlights leaders across sectors who have made big bets and strategic decisions that change the future of business.

The 2021 list features ten leaders who have instituted innovative ways to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, technological disruption and bold solutions for America’s racial reckoning.

Hosted by CNN Business’ Rachel Crane, the trailblazers listed below will be featured in exclusive video interviews and articles over the course of several weeks across CNN Business platforms.

Eric Yuan, Zoom CEO

Dawn Davis, Bon Appétit Editor-in-Chief

Tyler Hamilton, Nimo Hirad & Bashir Mohamed, Amazon Employees

Chris Paul, Head of NBA Players Association; Michel Roberts, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association; Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner

Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Chairman

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO

Vanessa Pappas, Interim Head of TikTok

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman

Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO

Killer Mike, Greenwood Co-Founder

See more at cnn.com/risktakers.

