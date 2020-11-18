CNN en Espanol Wins Four Emmy Awards

In a virtual ceremony held last night, CNN and CNN en Espanol dominated Los Emmys en Espanol, leading all networks with four Emmys across news and programming:

News & Documentary Emmy Wins (Spanish-Language)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

CNN en Español: Barcelona Riots

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

CNN Digital: No Olvidado: Death and dignity on the US border

Daytime Emmy Wins (Spanish-Language)

Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish

CNN en Español: Café CNN

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

CNN en Espanol: Destinos