CNN Expands ‘CITIZEN’ with Weekly Interactive Series Leading Up to Inauguration

Today, CNN further expands the network’s civic engagement platform CITIZEN by CNN with the launch of CITIZEN BY CNN presents: What Next, America?, a new weekly virtual series of interactive conversations about the results of the 2020 election and what they mean for the road ahead. From now until the inauguration, CNN anchors and journalists will follow the story as it evolves, underscoring the mission of the electorate to keep audiences informed and engaged.

The series announcement comes off the back of an enthusiastic response to the first What Next, America? conversation last week on November 10, following the historical projection of President Elect Joe Biden. With over 450 audience questions and representation from 41 out of 50 states, in addition to international territories, CNN is leveraging that momentum to continue bringing people together to foster thoughtful discussions, take audience questions, and help make sense of what is happening in this unprecedented moment.

“We see an opportunity out of the overwhelming energy to further engage with our audience as the story develops,” said CNN Strategic Partnerships & Marketing Vice President Allie Kleva. “It’s proof that people are motivated more than ever before to participate in the political process, and they want to hear about it from our trusted colleagues. So we’re creating an experience that brings them directly into the conversation.”

Join Dana Bash, David Chalian, John King and Abby Phillip on Tuesday, November 17 at 10 a.m. ET by reserving your spot here. The remainder of CITIZEN BY CNN presents: What Next, America? virtual events, including a special installment post-inauguration, will take place on the following Tuesdays at 10am ET:

November 17, 2020

November 24, 2020

December 1, 2020

December 8, 2020

December 15, 2020

December 22, 2020

January 12, 2021

