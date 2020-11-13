CNN Heroes Salutes Frontline Workers, Advocates, Scientists and Everyday People Helping Those in Need

VOTING TO SELECT THIS YEAR’S ‘MOST INSPIRING MOMENT’

BEGINS TODAY AT CNNHEROES.COM

HOSTED BY ANDERSON COOPER AND KELLY RIPA

CNN HEROES: AN ALL-STAR TRIBUTE

WILL AIR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13TH

Since 2007, CNN Heroes has shined a light on everyday people committed to making the world a better place. Now in its 14th year, CNN Heroes will celebrate the amazing people and extraordinary acts behind the biggest global stories that have dominated 2020: the fight against the coronavirus and the battle for racial equity and social justice. Viewers will vote on this year’s ‘Most Inspiring Moment’ out of a selection of moments that were revealed this morning by Anderson Cooper on CNN’s New Day.

During this year’s reimagined CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning campaign will salute the frontline workers, advocates, scientists, and neighbors that reignited hope during one of the most challenging years of our time. Cooper will be joined again this year by Kelly Ripa as co-host of the the show airing Sunday, December 13th at 8PM ET. In addition to the premiere being simulcast on CNN International and CNN en Español, CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will be available on HBO Max starting Thursday, December 17th. Current HBO subscribers may have free access to HBO Max and should visit HBOMax.com for more information.

Beginning today, viewers can select this year’s Most Inspiring Moment at CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook. Viewers get 10 votes a day, every day through Tuesday, November 30th at 11:59pm PT. After voting, viewers can also upload their own videos telling us why these moments moved them and they may air during the show.

This year’s Most Inspiring Moments are:

Frontliner Salute

Each evening, in cities around the world, the sounds of clapping, cheering and pots clanging celebrated the nurses, doctors, and hospital workers fighting to save lives.

Gianna Floyd: ‘Daddy Changed the World’

As people around the world responded to the death of George Floyd, his six-year-old daughter, Gianna, shared a message. Sitting on the shoulders of her father’s friend and former NBA star Stephen Jackson, she proclaimed: “Daddy changed the world.”

Round the Clock for PPE

When protective gear like surgical masks and gowns were in short supply, workers at Braskem America lived in their manufacturing plant. No one went home for 28 days as they produced material needed for PPE.

Humanity Wins

Patrick Hutchinson was attending his first Black Lives Matter protest in London when violence erupted. He spotted an attack on a man who had wandered into the crowd and carried him to safety. Turns out that man, Bryn Male, was a former police officer.

The Power of Music

In the early days of the pandemic, as the virus – and fear – spread, songs filled the air around the world. From windows and balconies and into the streets, performers shared their talents and neighbors joined in sing-a-longs.

Global Cry for Justice

Across the country and around the world, millions of people came together to protest centuries of systemic racism. They called for justice and equality everywhere and inspired a peaceful force of all ages, races, religions and creeds

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will stream live for subscribers on December 13th via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will also be available the day after the broadcast premieres on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

