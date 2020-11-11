DBS and CNN join forces for a campaign about innovative, purpose-driven solutions in a brave new world

DBS, a leading financial services group in Asia, and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) are collaborating on an advertising and sponsorship campaign that shines a spotlight on innovative, purpose-driven initiatives that are reinventing the way the world is navigating these unprecedented times. Through a range of content solutions, the campaign will engage with CNN’s global audience by focusing on the vital role played by businesses to solve problems and change lives during times of uncertainty. The cross-platform campaign will also echo DBS’ overall mission statement to be Best Bank for a Better World.

The campaign includes a branded content series, ‘Portraits of Purpose’, which comprises five films produced by CNNIC’s global brand studio Create to run across CNN platforms. Through the perspectives of authentic changemakers who have successfully navigated the pandemic, the films highlight how DBS partners its clients and the community to create positive impact in the current environment.

In addition, DBS will be sponsoring a 30-minute episode of ‘Inventing Tomorrow’ airing this weekend as well as additional content on digital and social platforms. ‘Inventing Tomorrow’ is the award-winning show hosted by Kristie Lu Stout, which has been airing on CNN International since May to report on the innovative steps that entrepreneurs and business are taking to change the way we live during this time of unprecedented challenges and change. DBS is also sponsoring a short series featuring innovative companies from China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan.

“We are delighted to partner with DBS to tell the inspiring stories of Asian companies and individuals who are inventing solutions for a better tomorrow,” said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “The power of this campaign lies in rich storytelling, passion projects and the engagement that CNN has with its audience. We believe that through this strong cross-platform partnership DBS and CNN will help deliver inspiring content to create awareness around sustainability in Asia.”

DBS Head of Strategic Marketing and Communications Karen Ngui said “Covid-19 is a crisis of a generation, and the pain and loss it has inflicted on lives and livelihoods has been massive. At the same time, we’ve seen courage, resilience, and innovation demonstrated in untold ways, among individuals, businesses and the communities we are in. By throwing a spotlight on stories of purpose, sustainability and inventiveness, we hope to remind all of us that while the road ahead is challenging, together, we have what it takes to emerge from this pandemic stronger.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world. Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney, “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker and “Best Bank in the World” by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020. DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia. With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank acknowledges the passion, commitment and can-do spirit in all of our 29,000 staff, representing over 40 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.