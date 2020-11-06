CNN Was The Most-Watched Television Network During Day 3 Of The Presidential Election

CNN TOPS FNC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS AND NBC;

RANKS #1 IN PRIME TIME AND TOTAL DAY IN BOTH TOTAL VIEWERS AND DEMOS

SECOND LARGEST DAY IN CNN DIGITAL HISTORY: 87 MILLION UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN was #1 in prime time and total day throughout Thursday’s (11/5) coverage of Day 3 of the Presidential Election in total viewers and demos. In prime time, CNN beat both cable news networks (FNC and MSNBC) and the three broadcast nets (ABC, CBS and NBC) in total viewers, adults 25-54 and younger viewers 18-34. CNN actually outperformed FNC and MSNBC combined in the demos. In total day, CNN was also the most watched, surpassing the cable news nets FNC and MSNBC in total viewers and in the demos combined. CNN registered the youngest audience across the board in both day parts (prime time and total day) yesterday.

Additionally, CNN Digital saw its second largest day in history on Thursday, Nov. 5 with 87 million global unique users, only trailing the day prior, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

PRIME TIME

TOTAL DAY

CNN DIGITAL

The live stream of Thursday’s unauthenticated airing of CNN’s 2020 Election Night in America: Continued coverage saw 1.12 million concurrent viewers streaming at the 6:59pm peak during President Trump’s press conference. CNN saw 12 million unique live video viewers and a record-high 33 million live starts on CNN’s owned platforms (An unauthenticated live stream of CNN TV’s programming ran all day on Thurs. Nov. 5 on CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo on OTT apps & CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android and was not on auto-play).

CNN’s coverage saw an average audience of 568k users live streaming the average minute of coverage (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 6.910 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a +9.0% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience for day 3 of Election Day coverage.

CNN’s Election Center saw a total of 18 million unique visitors Thursday – up 65% from Election Day 2020. Users averaged 15 minutes time spent on site – up 41% from Election Day 2020. Thur. Nov. 5 was also the second biggest day ever for CNN’s live story behind the day prior, reaching 32 million unique visitors – up over 160% from Election Day and Day After 2016.

###