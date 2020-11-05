CNN Has Second Most-Watched Day in 40 Years

CNN Dominates Cable and Broadcast Nets in Total Viewers and Demos the Day After the Presidential Election

CNN #1 In Prime Time and Total Day Across the Board

Biggest Day in History for CNN Digital with 116 Million Unique Visitors

Yesterday’s coverage of Day 2 of the Presidential Election was CNN’s second most-watched day in the network’s 40 year history, just following Election Day 2016 (11/8/16) . CNN also easily beat FNC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox (broadcast) in prime time among total viewers, adults 25-54 and younger viewers 18-34 and in total day across cable news, among all demos.

Additionally, CNN Digital broke all records on Wednesday, Nov. 4th with 116 million global unique users, making it the biggest day in history for CNN.

Prime Time:

TOTAL DAY:

CNN Digital

CNN Digital broke all records on Wednesday, Nov. 4th with 116 million global unique users, making it the biggest day in history for CNN. Historically, the world turns to CNN Digital in massive numbers the day after an Election Day, with users seeking to understand and engage with the results. Wednesday was up 51% over the day after Election Day 2016.

The live stream of CNN’s 2020 Election Night in America: Continued coverage saw 1.1 million concurrent viewers streaming at the 4:30pm peak after CNN projected that former Vice President Biden won Michigan. CNN saw a record-high 15 million unique live video viewers and 41 million live starts on CNN’s owned platforms (An unauthenticated live stream of CNN TV’s programming ran all day on Wed. Nov. 4th on CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo on OTT apps & CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android and was not on auto-play).

Day 2 of the Presidential Election (8-11pm) saw an average audience of 568k users live streaming the average minute of coverage (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 7.684 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a +8.0% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience for Election Day 2.

CNN’s Election Center saw a total of 28 million unique visitors on the day after Election Day – up 70% from the day after Election Day 2016 and up 159% from Election Day 2020. Users averaged 19 minutes time spent on site – nearly doubling the time spent seen on Election Day 2020. Top features within the Election Center included the Presidential Results page, with 24 million unique visitors with an average of 23 minutes spent and the interactive Road to 270, which drove nearly 5 million unique visitors and averaged 7 minutes spent.

The day after Election Day 2020 was also the biggest day ever for CNN’s live story, reaching 49 million unique visitors – up over 300% from Election Day and Day After 2016.

The audio of CNN’s Election Night in America: Continued coverage also streamed on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

###