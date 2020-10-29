On November 3, CNN will provide viewers with comprehensive coverage and up-to-the-minute election results from this unprecedented presidential race and key state races across the country. With more voters casting their ballots early and by mail than ever before, CNN is expanding its reporting to reflect the realities of an election amidst a global pandemic. Mail-in ballots take longer to count, so CNN is deploying resources to keep viewers apprised of updates on vote counts and reports, which may extend beyond November 3. The network’s team of anchors, correspondents, analysts, reporters and commentators will report from across the country; ramping up to CNN’s special Election Night in America coverage which begins at 4pm ET. CNN’s Election Night in America will be anchored by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper and will air live from the CNN Election Center in Washington. Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will lead the network’s late-night coverage. The network will provide viewers unparalleled access to election developments with CNN correspondents, analysts and reporters live from voting locations in over a dozen key swing states. Additionally, Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins will be live from Trump Campaign headquarters, and Arlette Saenz and Jeff Zeleny will be live from Biden Campaign headquarters. Also in the Election Center will be chief national correspondent John King, who will report live from the CNN Magic Wall, as well as CNN political director David Chalian, who will cover exit polls. Senior White House correspondent Pamela Brown will be at the Voting Desk reporting updates from voting locations across the country and senior political analyst Mark Preston will be provide analysis throughout the evening. Chief political analyst Gloria Borger, host and commentator Van Jones, and senior political commentators David Axelrod and Rick Santorum will provide coverage from the Analyst Desk. Senior legal analyst Laura Coates and CNN contributor Ben Ginsberg will be available throughout the evening to provide legal analysis, and the network’s broad stable of political contributors will also be on hand to offer unique perspectives as the results roll in and until the last vote is counted. CNN Digital On CNN digital platforms, CNN’s Election Night in America coverage will be streamed live in its entirety, without requiring a cable log-in from 9am ET on Tuesday, November 3 to 4pm ET on Wednesday, November 4, to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku). The unrestricted live stream will add to CNN Digital’s unique election experience across every platform and property as reporters and analysts from the nation’s unmatched team in politics outline the Road to 270. As the historic election unfolds in the midst of a global pandemic, live coverage will be featured on CNN’s homepages, alongside CNN’s Election Center, the deep and data-rich home for real-time results at the national, state and county level, plus exit polls, ballot measures, and unrivaled coverage of key races. To guide readers before, during, and after they vote, Election 101 answers their most popular questions about the election, and the Voter Guide provides easy access to important tools and resources for voters to cast their ballots with confidence in 2020. Additionally, digital users can personalize their Election Center experience with the My Election feature to build a custom list of the specific races that are most important to them. They can also follow lists of races that different CNN hosts and analysts are tracking as results become available. CNN’s expert team of fact checkers will be standing by to identify and stop the spread of misinformation across all platforms at CNN.com/FactsFirst. For insightful commentary and unique perspectives throughout the week, CNN Audio is offering listeners several ways to make sense of the most consequential election with new episodes pre- and post-Election Night from flagship political podcasts Politically Sound, Political Briefing and Election 101. CNN International and CNN en Español In the days leading up to Election Day, CNN International will broadcast CNN’s special programming to more than 373 million households around the world, offering viewers outside the U.S. non-stop, comprehensive coverage of this consequential presidential election. Additionally, CNN en Español will begin its special election night coverage at 7pm ET, led by anchor Juan Carlos López, joined by anchor Guillermo Arduino with exit poll data throughout the evening, as well as an expert panel of political contributors from Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami. Correspondents Gus Valdes and Ione Molinares will be reporting from the Biden and Trump election night headquarters, while reporters Jaqueline Hurtado, Liliana Escalante, Ana Maria Mejía, Miguel Angel Antoñanzas, Michael Roa, Gonzalo Alvarado, Jose Manuel Rodríguez, Maria Santana, Yilber Vega and Rafy Rivera will contribute from locations across the country.