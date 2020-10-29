CNN International Commercial appoints Cathy Ibal and Rob Bradley to lead ‘Audience First’ strategy

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has appointed two joint-heads of CNN’s international advertising sales business to give brands and advertisers from wherever they are in the world greater access to global solutions from CNN Worldwide and the broader WarnerMedia portfolio.

In these new positions, Cathy Ibal and Rob Bradley lead CNNIC’s ‘Audience First’ strategy, which supercharges putting audiences at the heart of every campaign rather than focus on platform or geography. In roles that combine oversight of ad sales, client development, digital and data capabilities, branded content, trade marketing and events, Ibal and Bradley will be focused on creating and delivering solutions for clients that have the most impact with defined audiences on a global scale and enhancing our audiences’ advertising experience across all CNN platforms.

Cathy Ibal leads advertising sales for all EMEA and takes responsibility for CNNIC’s international client development. James Hunt, Senior Vice President, Global Client Solutions, reports into Cathy Ibal and continues to oversee all client servicing functions within CNNIC, including its award-winning Create brand studio.

Rob Bradley leads advertising sales across Asia and Latin America and takes responsibility for CNNIC’s international digital and data development. Corinna Keller, Vice President for Advertising Sales, Latin America, and Tini Sevak, Vice President, Audiences & Data, both move to reporting into him.

Both Rob Bradley and Cathy Ibal continue to report into Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial.

“We are optimising how we partner with brands to have maximum impact with audiences at a time of accelerated change in both consumer behaviour and the way advertisers are connecting with customers,” said Rani Raad. “Cathy and Rob have an excellent track record in working collaboratively with clients and across CNN to develop and execute sophisticated campaigns that no other media can match. With this structure and strategy in place, we will connect brands with audiences like never before and continue to drive great audience experience with our commercial content and advertising.”

Cathy Ibal has been at CNN since 2001, originally working in research and then in sales since 2006 where she manages some of CNNIC’s largest partnerships. Rob Bradley joined CNN in 2015. Since then he has led CNNIC’s digital revenue, strategy and operations as well as advertising sales for the UK, Nordics and US.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com