CNN’s Randi Kaye Looks At What Drives Voters in This Divisive Election

As the United States gets closer to what might be the most contentious election in decades, CNN will air a special hour highlighting the passion and emotions on both sides of the American vote. In Divided We Stand: Inside America’s Anger, CNN’s Randi Kaye travels the state of Florida, talking to voters who are passionately dedicated to vote President Trump back into office, and to those who feel just as strongly about voting him out.

Florida is one of the clearest bellwether states – since 1928, only two presidential candidates have won the general election without winning Florida. Florida is also a swing state, with every election being a close call – no presidential candidate has won Florida by more than six points since Bill Clinton in 1992. And they are passionately divided on issues of particular relevance to Florida, such as healthcare, immigration, and climate change.

Randi Kaye speaks with older voters, Hispanic voters, college students, former felons, veterans, and activists, throughout the state – including Tallahassee, Pensacola Beach, Jacksonville, Tampa, The Villages, Parkland, and Miami – about issues gripping the nation and the state of Florida, such as the Black Lives Matter protests, the pandemic, the Parkland shooting and gun laws, voting rights for felons, and Hurricane Maria.

Divided We Stand: Inside America’s Anger takes a closer look at how one state can be so divided and what that indicates for the rest of the nation.

During its October 24 premiere, Divided We Stand: Inside America’s Anger will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The special will be available beginning Sunday, October 25, on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.