September 2020 recorded record high engagement for CNN around the world, reaching more unique users than any other digital news platform during the month. This followed a historic summer with record high engagement, making Q3 2020 the largest Q3 in history for CNN Digital, and second highest quarter on record behind only Q2 2020.

According to Comscore, 152 million U.S. unique visitors came to CNN’s digital properties in September 2020. It is the 7th largest month for U.S. unique visitors in CNN history behind only March – August 2020.

Globally, August 2020 registered 227 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of nearly 58 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore (August 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic). CNN Digital has seen an average global audience of more than 220 million unique in 2020 to date.

CNN retained its position as the #1 digital news destination, a ranking it’s held for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, and for more than one year for global unique visitors, by holding the #1 position in September 2020 in the key categories of global news, U.S. unique visitors, mobile unique users, video unique users, and millennial unique users (August 2020 data is the most current available for both global traffic and video viewer rankings).

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN AUGUST 2020

CNN reached more global users than any other news platform in the world in August 2020, with 227 million unique multiplatform visitors – more than 40 million unique visitors than the nearest competitor, the BBC (August 2020 data is the most current available).

1. CNN.com – 227 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in August 2020

2. BBC – 186 million unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 156 million unique visitors

4. DailyMail.co.uk – 151 million unique visitors

5. The New York Times Brand – 139 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, August 2020, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (August 2020 data is the most current available).

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN SEPTEMBER 2020

CNN saw 152 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically in September, the 7th biggest month in CNN history behind March – August 2020.

1. CNN.com – 152 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in September 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 105 million unique visitors

3. WashingtonPost.com – 101 million unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 100 million unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 87 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, September 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN SEPTEMBER 2020

CNN saw 133 million mobile unique visitors in September 2020 – the 21st month in a row of more than 100 million unique visitors on mobile.

1. CNN.com – 133 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in September 2020

2. WashingtonPost.com – 88 million mobile unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 86.1 million mobile unique visitors

4. FoxNews.com – 85.7 million mobile unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 78 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, September 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN AUGUST 2020

CNN’s lead in video continued in August 2020 with 59 million unique video viewers (August 2020 data is the most current available). Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than any other news publisher, CNN continued to deliver users the most engaging video experience. CNN was the fourth-largest entity within the overall digital video ranking in August, following only YouTube, Vevo and Hulu, making CNN the largest original video publisher.

1. CNN.com – 59 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in August 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 35 million unique video viewers

3. ABCNews.com Sites – 26 million unique video viewers

4. NBCNews.com – 25.3 million unique video viewers

5. Yahoo News – 24.8 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, August 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. Also based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that exclusively provide original video content. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (August 2020 data is the most current available). Competitive claim outside of the news category is based on a custom list of single brand competitors from the Top 100 video properties list.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH IN SEPTEMBER 2020

CNN again ranked as the largest millennial news brand with 37 million unique millennial multiplatform visitors in September (millennial defined as users between the ages of 18-34).

1. CNN.com – 37 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors in September 2020

2. The New York Times Brand – 28 million millennial unique visitors

3. WashingtonPost.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

4. FoxNews.com – 20.1 million millennial unique visitors

5. DailyMail.co.uk – 19.9 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, September 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN SEPTEMBER 2020

With the 2020 campaign heating up and the start of the U.S. presidential debates, CNN Politics ranked again as the #1 political news destination in September 2020 with 71 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since March 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

1. CNN Politics – 71 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in September 2020

2. TheHill.com – 47 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 42 million unique visitors

4. Fox News Politics – 35 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com Politics – 21 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, August 2020, U.S.; CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in multiplatform views since August 2015.

