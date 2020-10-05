Last Night’s Premiere of CNN’s Newest Original Series “First Ladies” Debuted at #1 in Cable News in Total Viewers and Among Adults 25-54

Was CNN’s Best Original Series Season Premiere Since 2016 in Total Viewers

CNN #1 in Prime Time in Key Demo 25-54

Last night’s premiere of CNN’s newest Original Series, First Ladies (Sunday 10/4/20, 10-11:30pm), narrated by Robin Wright, was the most watched in cable news in total viewers and among adults 25-54. The episode, Michelle Obama, attracted 2.115 million total viewers, +25% more than FNC’s 1.698 million and +184% more than MSNBC’s 746k. First Ladies was also #1 in cable news last night in the key demo adults 25-54 with 377k, FNC followed with 319k and MSNBC trailed with 122k.

The season premiere of First Ladies (Michelle Obama) was CNN’s best Original Series season premiere since 2016’s first season premiere of Race for the White House (2.4 million) and second highest CNN Original Series season premiere on record (also after Race). In the key demo adults 25-54, First Ladies was CNN’s best Original Series season premiere since the 2018 season 11 premiere of Parts Unknown (445k).

CNN was also #1 in prime time (8-11pm) last night among adults 25-54 with 420k, Fox News placed second with 363k and MSNBC was third with 121k. In total viewers, CNN easily topped MSNBC in prime time (1.981 million vs. 787k).

Next week’s episode profiles Jacqueline Kennedy and is scheduled to air on Sunday October 11, at 10pm, ET/PT.

First Ladies, is executive produced by Liz Bronstein, Chris Muckle, Matt Robins for October Films and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Lizzie Fox for CNN.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and critically-acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Nationals time-period based data for Thu 10/4/20. Data does not include Out of Home Viewing. All data based on Live+SD.

###