CNN Wins A Network-Record 7 News And Documentary Emmy® Awards

CNN won a network-record seven News and Documentary Emmy® Awards during the first night of the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards held last night. CNN’s recognitions encompass news, programming and interviews:

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial & Opinion

New Day Weekend: ‘Infested,’ He Says (Victor Blackwell)

Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report

The Lead with Jake Tapper: Maduro’s Blood Gold (Isa Soares)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

New Day with Alisyn Camerota and John Berman: Roger Stone Raid

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast (tie)

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer: Putin’s Private Army (Clarissa Ward)

Outstanding Direction: News

Brett Kelly / CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Outstanding Live Interview

Amanpour: U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

Turkey’s Incursion into Syria (Nick Paton Walsh, Clarissa Ward)

In addition to these seven News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Films earned three Primetime Emmy® Awards for Apollo 11, collecting nods for outstanding picture editing, sound editing, and sound mixing. Great Big Story won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program for their series The Brave. CNN en Español has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys – Café CNN is nominated for Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish; and Destinos and Nuestro Mundo are both nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish with winners to be announced.