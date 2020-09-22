CNN Wins A Network-Record 7 News And Documentary Emmy® Awards
CNN won a network-record seven News and Documentary Emmy® Awards during the first night of the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards held last night. CNN’s recognitions encompass news, programming and interviews:
Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial & Opinion
- New Day Weekend: ‘Infested,’ He Says (Victor Blackwell)
Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report
- The Lead with Jake Tapper: Maduro’s Blood Gold (Isa Soares)
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast
- New Day with Alisyn Camerota and John Berman: Roger Stone Raid
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast (tie)
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer: Putin’s Private Army (Clarissa Ward)
Outstanding Direction: News
- Brett Kelly / CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Outstanding Live Interview
- Amanpour: U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
- Turkey’s Incursion into Syria (Nick Paton Walsh, Clarissa Ward)
In addition to these seven News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Films earned three Primetime Emmy® Awards for Apollo 11, collecting nods for outstanding picture editing, sound editing, and sound mixing. Great Big Story won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program for their series The Brave. CNN en Español has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys – Café CNN is nominated for Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish; and Destinos and Nuestro Mundo are both nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish with winners to be announced.