CNN Launches Voter Information Guide

Today is National Voter Registration Day in the United States. CNN launched a new voter information guide to give users easy, reliable access to everything they need to know to confidently cast their ballot for the 2020 elections.

Users select the state where they are registered to vote, and the tool connects them to critical dates, deadlines and local voter resources.

The tool is available at CNN.com/Vote and features:

– Key information around availability of online registration, early voting, and same day registration

– Dates, deadlines, and policies on absentee/mail-in voting

– Links to state guides on voter registration, polling locations, and absentee ballots

– Election rules and requirements

– Details on acceptable forms of identification

– Information on how to vote safely during Covid-19

– U.S. elections FAQ

The voter guide was based on research that indicated an opportunity to help CNN users stay up to date on changes to voting dates, deadlines, rules and procedures as the country prepares to vote amidst an unprecedented global health event. The tool will also allow users to sign up for deadline reminders personalized to their state.

The CNN Voter Information Guide is the second data-based personalized public service tool built this year by CNN, following the launch of CNN 411 which aggregated local Covid-19 data and health resources and debuted in April 2020.

