RBG to broadcast on CNN tonight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

CNN will encore the documentary about the life and legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GInsburg. This broadcast replaces the previously scheduled programming that will be rescheduled for another date.

The CNN Films presentation of RBG will broadcast at the following times:

Saturday, Sept. 19: 10pm Eastern / Saturday, Sept.19: 7pm Pacific

Sunday, Sept. 20: 2am Eastern / Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11pm Pacific

Sunday, Sept. 20: 10pm Eastern / Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7pm Pacific

The film will also be available via CNN on demand via cable and satellite subscriptions beginning Sunday, Sept. 20, and for streaming via CNNgo platforms, also beginning Sunday, Sept. 20, from Sunday, Sept. 20 until Saturday, Sept. 26.

# # # # #