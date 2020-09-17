Best August in History for CNN Digital

RECORD HIGH 159M MOBILE USERS

REMAINS ON TOP AS #1 DIGITAL NEWS SOURCE FOR

GLOBAL, MOBILE, VIDEO, POLITICS, AND MILLENNIAL

USERS

Closing out the best summer on record for CNN, August 2020 saw continued high engagement and interest from users across the board, with CNN reaching more users than any other digital news platform during the month. According to Comscore, 176 million U.S. unique visitors came to CNN’s digital properties in August 2020. It is the second largest month for U.S. unique visitors in CNN history behind only March 2020. Globally, July 2020 registered 212 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of more than 45 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore (July 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic). CNN retained its position as the #1 digital news destination, a ranking it’s held for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, and for more than one year for global unique visitors, by holding the #1 position in August 2020 in the key categories of global news, U.S. unique visitors, mobile unique users, video unique users, and millennial unique users (July 2020 data is the most current available for both global traffic and video user rankings).

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN JULY 2020

CNN reached more global users than any other news platform in the world in July 2020, with 212 million unique multiplatform visitors (July 2020 data is the most current available). 1. CNN.com: 212 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in July 2020

2. BBC – 166.4 million unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 165.9 million unique visitors

4. Dailymail.co.uk – 143 million unique visitors

5. The New York Times Brand – 132 million unique visitors Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, June 2020, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (July 2020 data is the most current available).

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN AUGUST 2020

CNN saw 176 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically in August, the second biggest month in CNN history behind only March 2020. 1. CNN.com – 176 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in August 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 115 million unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 112 million unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 108 million unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 99 million unique visitors Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN AUGUST 2020

CNN saw a record-high 159 million mobile unique visitors in August 2020 – the 20th month in a row of more than 100 million unique visitors on mobile. 1. CNN.com – 159 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in August 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 97 million mobile unique visitors

3. WashingtonPost.com – 95.4 million mobile unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 95.1 million mobile unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 92 million mobile unique visitors Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN JULY 2020

CNN’s lead in video continued in July 2020 with 53 million unique video viewers (July 2020 data is the most current available). Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than any other news publisher, CNN continued to deliver users the most engaging video experience. CNN was the fifth-largest entity within the overall digital video ranking in July, following only YouTube, Hulu, Vevo, and Yahoo, making CNN the top ranked site that solely hosts original news video content. 1. CNN.com – 53 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Visitors in July 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 32 million unique video viewers

3. Yahoo News – 30 million unique video viewers

4. NBCNews.com – 24 million unique video viewers

5. ABCNews.com Sites – 21 million unique video viewers Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, July 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (July 2020 data is the most current available). Competitive claim outside of the news category is based on a custom list of single brand competitors from the Top 100 video properties list. Yahoo is referencing the Yahoo-HuffPost News Network entity.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH IN AUGUST 2020

CNN again ranked as the largest millennial news brand with 46 million unique millennial multiplatform visitors in August (millennial defined as users between the ages of 18-34), reaching it’s second-highest level of all-time behind March 2020. 1. CNN.com – 46 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors in August 2020

2. The New York Times Brand – 31 million millennial unique visitors

3. DailyMail.co.uk – 25 million millennial unique visitors

4. USAToday.com – 24 million millennial unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 23 million millennial unique visitors Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, July 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN AUGUST 2020

CNN Politics ranked again as the #1 political news destination in August 2020 during both the 2020 DNC and RNC Conventions with 86 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since March 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race. 1. CNN Politics – 86 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in August 2020

2. TheHill.com – 57 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 53 million unique visitors

4. Fox News Politics – 35 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com Politics – 24 million unique visitors Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, June 2020, U.S.; CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in multiplatform views since June 2015. ###