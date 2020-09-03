CNN to Broadcast ON THE TRAIL, an HBO Max / CNN Films Production, Labor Day Weekend

Documentary Explores Diverse Team of Female Journalists Amidst the Presidential Election of a Generation

As the American presidential campaign intensifies, CNN will broadcast ON THE TRAIL: INSIDE THE 2020 PRIMARIES, a documentary produced by CNN Films and HBO Max, at 9:00pm Eastern on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The mostly cinema verité documentary takes viewers along for the ride as a team of female political journalists juggle their demanding lives, while reporting for a presidential election poised to define a generation. Beginning just days prior to the Iowa caucuses, and wrapping as America’s restless summer began, the film gives viewers a 360⁰ view to the work and lives of veteran correspondents and intrepid first-timers as they criss-crossed the country covering rallies, debates, civil rights demonstrations, and eventually the pandemic. CNN’s Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz, and Jasmine Wright demonstrate what it takes to be a top political reporter in the arena.

ON THE TRAIL: INSIDE THE 2020 PRIMARIES is an HBO Max original documentary produced by CNN Films and executive produced by Amy Entelis, Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer, and Courtney Sexton.

