CNN Presents Two Special Reports: “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey” and “Fight for the White House: Donald Trump’s Presidency”

The Back-to-Back Candidate Specials, Hosted by Gloria Borger and Jake Tapper, Air Monday, September 7 at 8pm ET and 10pm ET

The 2020 race to become President of the United States is Joe Biden’s third run at the White House. From starting as a County Councilman in Delaware to becoming one of the youngest U.S. Senators in history to serving as Vice President for eight years, Biden, once again, has his sights set on the highest office in the land.

In “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey”, airing from 8pm-10pm ET, CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger takes a closer look at his nearly five decades of public service, as well as the multiple personal tragedies that have shaped his outlook and leadership style. Borger speaks to Biden himself, as well as his wife, Jill. She also talks with close friends and colleagues, including Senator Chris Coons, former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, former Defense Secretaries Leon Panetta and Chuck Hagel, Representative Jim Clyburn, Anita Hill, and more.

As one of the most controversial political candidates in American history, Donald J. Trump became an even more improbable president. A one-of-a-kind leader, shattering most every norm, boundary and expectation held of the office of the president of the United States, Donald Trump has left Americans and the world either protesting or celebrating perhaps the most polarizing president of our time.

In “Fight for the White House: Donald Trump’s Presidency,” airing from 10pm-12am ET, CNN Anchor Jake Tapper talks to a variety of former White House insiders, including Kellyanne Conway, John Bolton, Sean Spicer and more, taking a deep dive into the major moments that defined President Donald J. Trump’s first term. From the issues he vowed to tackle to the crises he was forced to confront, hear from the people who were there when it all happened.

