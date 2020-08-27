Night Three of The Republican National Convention

CNN EASILY TOPS MSNBC IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND DEMOS DURING KEY 10PM HOUR

CNN Digital Sees 36 Million Unique Visitors; ‘Facts First’ Database Sees Record Traffic

10pm Hour: Broadcast and Cable News coverage / Vice President Mike Pence

CNN: 487k among adults 25-54, 128k in 18-34 and 1.515 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

MSNBC: 311k adults 25-54/73k in 18-34/1.480 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

FNC: 1.383 among adults 25-54/271k in 18-34/7.066 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

NBC News: 595k among adults 25-54/60k in18-34/1.966 million total viewers (10-11:18pm) – lead in Ellen’s Game of Games

ABC News: 534k adults 25-54/91k in 18-34/1.895 million total viewers (10-11:20pm) – lead in The Connors (r), American Housewives (r)

CBS News: 497k among adults 25-54/123k in 18-34/1.781 million total viewers (10-11:16pm) – lead in Big Brother, Tough as Nails

8:30-11pm Hours: RNC Program Cable News Coverage

CNN attracted 444k among adults 25-54 and 106k in 18-34. In total viewers, CNN attracted 1. 489million.

MSNBC had 324k among adults 25-54 and 89k among 18-34. In total viewers, MSNBC posted 1.536 million.

FNC averaged 1.344 million among adults 25-54 and 263k in 18-34. In total viewers, the network had 6.895 million.

Cable News Prime Time (8-11pm)

In prime time last night, CNN averaged 438k among adults 25-54, +35% more than MSNBC’s 324k; FNC had 1.284 million. Among younger viewers (18-34), CNN had 103k, +14% ahead of MSNBC’s 90k while FNC averaged 252k. In total viewers, CNN attracted 1.487 million, MSNBC averaged 1.625 million and FNC had 6.664 million.

CNN Digital

CNN Digital saw 36 million unique visitors and 17 million video starts across its desktop, mobile and OTT devices on Day 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention, which also included news coverage of Hurricane Laura and the Kenosha, WI shooting of Jacob Blake. Digital multiplatform unique visitors are up 46% versus Day 3 of the 2016 RNC and up 15% versus Day 3 of the 2020 DNC. Competitive rankings for Day 2 of the RNC, put out by SimilarWeb, were not available at the time of release.

CNN Digital’s Facts First database has seen back-to-back record days during the first three days of the Republican National Convention, with unique visitors increasing 8x versus the daily average since it launched on May 26. Top search terms within the database during the conventions include searches around key figures such as Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Nikki Haley, and Barack Obama, and issues such as abortion, taxes, economy, and social security.

CNN’s live stream saw 778k total day live starts and 242k 8:30-11:21pm convention live starts on CNN’s owned platforms (CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo on OTT apps & CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android; CNN’s convention coverage was not live streamed on social properties). The live stream peaked at 38k during Vice President Pence’s speech at 10:34 p.m. Earlier in the day, concurrent streams reached 36K at 1:10 p.m. during Hurricane Laura press conferences.

CNN saw 28k users live stream the average minute of the convention programming from 8:30-11pm (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 1.517 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a 1.9% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience.

The audio of the convention also streamed on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

