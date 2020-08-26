Night Two of The Republican National Convention

CNN OUTPERFORMS MSNBC, ABC NEWS & CBS NEWS IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND DEMOS 25-54, 18-34 FOR SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT

CNN Digital Sees 34 Million Unique Visitors on RNC Day 2

On NIGHT TWO of the Republican National Convention (RNC), CNN topped MSNBC, ABC News and CBS News in total viewers and in the key demos adults 25-54 and younger viewers (18-34) for the second straight night. CNN’s digital platforms had strong numbers yesterday, as the most watched and most used news and information brand in the world.

10pm Hour: Broadcast and Cable News coverage / Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, First Lady Melania Trump

FNC: 1.635 among adults 25-54/370k in 18-34/7.908 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

NBC News: 684k among adults 25-54/133k in18-34/2.495 million total viewers (10-11:13pm). Lead-in by highly rated America’s Got Talent.

CNN: 615k among adults 25-54, 216k in 18-34 and 2.126 million total viewers (10-11:15pm). CNN is up from RNC Night One in all demos.

ABC News: 561k adults 25-54/128k in 18-34/2.097 million total viewers (10-11:13pm)

CBS News: 362k among adults 25-54/105k in 18-34/1.515 million total viewers (10-11:11pm)

MSNBC: 392k adults 25-54/61k in 18-34/1.877 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

8:30-11pm Hours: RNC Program Cable News Coverage

FNC averaged 1.483 million among adults 25-54 and 364k in 18-34. In total viewers, the network had 7.565 million.

CNN attracted 600k among adults 25-54 and 207k in 18-34. In total viewers, CNN attracted 2.064 million.

MSNBC had 365k among adults 25-54 and 55k among 18-34. In total viewers, MSNBC posted 1.723 million.

Cable News Prime Time (8-11pm)

In prime time last night, CNN averaged 575k among adults 25-54, +56% more than MSNBC’s 369k; FNC had 1.407 million. Among younger viewers (18-34), CNN had 188k, +227% ahead of MSNBC’s 58k while FNC averaged 339k. Among total viewers, CNN had a +10% advantage over MSNBC, attracting 1.981 million vs. MSNBC’s 1.801 million; FNC had 7.248 million.

CNN Digital

CNN Digital saw 34 million unique visitors and 14 million video starts across its desktop, mobile and OTT devices on Day 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention. Digital multiplatform unique visitors are up 26% versus Day 2 of the 2016 RNC and up 8% versus Day 2 of the 2020 DNC. Digital multiplatform video starts are up 16% versus Day 2 of the 2016 RNC and up 8% versus Day 2 of the 2020 DNC.

Competitively, CNN was the #1 digital news source on Day 1 of the 2020 RNC, outranking all competitors, and surpassing #2 BBC by 10.6 million visits and #3 Fox News by 11.2 million visits (Day 1 data is the most current available for digital competitive rankings, which is published by SimilarWeb). CNN ranked as the #1 digital news source throughout the week of the 2020 DNC, according to the data published by SimilarWeb.

CNN’s live stream saw 753k total day live starts and 248k 8:30-11pm convention live starts on CNN’s owned platforms (CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo on OTT apps & CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android; CNN’s convention coverage was not live streamed on social properties). The live stream peaked at 54k during First Lady Melania Trump’s speech at 10:45p.m – up 23% versus Day 1 of the 2016 RNC.

CNN saw 33k users live stream the average minute of the convention programming from 8:30-11pm (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 2.097 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a 1.6% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience.

The audio of the convention also streamed on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

###