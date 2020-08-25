Night One of The Republican National Convention

CNN BEATS ALL THE BROADCAST NETWORKS & MSNBC IN TOTAL VIEWERS

CNN also Dominates NBC, ABC, CBS and MSNBC in Demos 25-54, 18-34

33 Million Unique Visitors for CNN Digital on Day 1

CNN beat all the broadcast networks, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News, as well as MSNBC in total viewers during NIGHT ONE of the Republican National Convention. CNN also surpassed the broadcast nets and MSNBC among adults 25-54 and younger viewers 18-34. CNN’s digital platforms had strong numbers yesterday, as the most watched and most used news and information brand in the world.

10pm Hour: Broadcast and Cable News coverage / Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott

FNC: 1.572 among adults 25-54/376k in 18-34/7.063 million total viewers (10-11:00pm)

CNN: 606k among adults 25-54, 172k in 18-34 and 2.009 million total viewers (10-11:00pm)

NBC News: 541k among adults 25-54/134k in18-34/1.740 million total viewers (10-11:00pm)

ABC News: 521k adults 25-54/113k in 18-34/1.978 million total viewers (10-11:00pm)

CBS News: 424k among adults 25-54/127k in 18-34/1.479 million total viewers (10-11:00pm)

MSNBC: 308k adults 25-54/54k in 18-34/1.570 million total viewers (10-11:00pm)

8:30-11pm Hours: RNC Program Cable News Coverage

FNC averaged 1.437k among adults 25-54 and 342k in 18-34. In total viewers, the network had 6.698 million.

CNN attracted 623k among adults 25-54 and 164k in 18-34. In total viewers, CNN attracted 2.129 million.

MSNBC had 345k among adults 25-54 and 63k among 18-34. In total viewers, MSNBC posted 1.743 million.

8-11pm Prime Time: Cable News Coverage

During prime time last night, CNN averaged 591k among adults 25-54, +68% more than MSNBC’s 352k; FNC had 1.382 million. Among younger viewers (18-34), CNN had 149k, +141% ahead of MSNBC’s 62k while FNC averaged 325k. Among total viewers, CNN had a +12% advantage over MSNBC, attracting 2.040 million vs. MSNBC’s 1.813 million; FNC had 6.540 million.

CNN Digital

CNN Digital saw 33 million unique visitors and 12 million video starts across its desktop, mobile and OTT devices on Day 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention. Digital multiplatform unique visitors are up 29% versus Day 1 of the 2016 RNC and up 8% versus Day 1 of the 2020 DNC.

CNN’s live stream saw 1.1 mm total day live starts and 247k 8:30-11pm convention live starts on CNN’s owned platforms (CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo on OTT apps & CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android; CNN’s convention coverage was not live streamed on social properties). The live stream peaked at 44k following President Trump’s discussion with first responders at 9:17pm. Earlier in the day, the Postmaster General House Testimony and RNC Roll Call peaked at 45k concurrent streams at 1:30 p.m.

CNN saw 38k users live stream the average minute of the convention programming from 8:30-11pm (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 2.167 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a 1.8% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience.

The audio of the convention also streamed on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

