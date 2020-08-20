Night 3 of The Democratic National Convention

FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT NIGHT, CNN SURPASSES ALL THE NETWORKS (BROADCAST & CABLE) IN DEMOS

CNN Continues to Outperform NBC, ABC, CBS and FNC in Total Viewers

31 Million Unique Visitors for CNN Digital on Day 3

CNN was #1 among adults 25-54 and younger viewers 18-34, topping all the networks including MSNBC, NBC, ABC, FNC and CBS News during NIGHT 3 of the Democratic National Convention’s virtual convention for the third straight night. CNN once again beat the three broadcast networks (NBC, ABC and CBS) as well as FNC in total viewers on Wednesday night. On Night 3, CNN’s audience grew by double digits vs. Night 2 in all demos and among total viewers. CNN’s digital platforms had strong numbers yesterday, as the most watched and most used news and information brand in the world.

10pm Hour: Broadcast and Cable News coverage / Former President Barack Obama, Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. Kamala Harris

CNN: 1.703 million among adults 25-54, 533k among 18-34 and 5.791 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

MSNBC: 1.304 million adults 25-54/271k in 18-34/6.464 million total viewers (10-11;15pm)

NBC News: 805k among adults 25-54/148k among 18-34/2.526 million total viewers (10-11:17pm)

ABC News: 638k adults 25-54/100k in 18-34/2.484 million total viewers (10-11:06pm)

CBS News: 533k among adults 25-54/142k in 18-34/1.989 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

FNC: 480k among adults 25-54/133k among 18-34/2.152 million total viewers (10-11:15pm)

9-11pm Hours: Full DNC Program Cable News Coverage

CNN was up double digits Night 3 compared to Night 2 – increasing +21% in the demo adults 25-54 and +37% among 18-34 and +26% in total viewers.

CNN was #1 among adults 25-54 with 1.553 million and 474k among 18-34. In total viewers, CNN averaged 5.418 million.

MSNBC was second with 1.198 million among adults 25-54 and 232k among 18-34. In total viewers, MSNBC had 6.175 million.

FNC: was third with 599k adults 25-54/166k 18-34/2.925 million total viewers.

8-11pm Prime Time: Cable News Coverage

Last night during primetime, CNN ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 with 1.256 million, MSNBC followed with 991k and FNC lagged with 656k. Among younger viewers 18-34, CNN averaged 362k, MSNBC posted 188k and FNC had 169k. In total viewers, CNN had 4.491million, MSNBC had 5.290 million and FNC was third 3.263 million.

CNN Digital

CNN Digital saw 31 million unique visitors and 12 million video starts across its desktop, mobile and OTT devices on Day 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Digital multiplatform unique visitors are up 35% versus Day 3 of the 2016 DNC.

Competitively, CNN was the #1 digital news source on Day 1 and Day 2 of the 2020 DNC, outranking all other publishers, and surpassing #2 Fox News by 9M visits on Day 1 and surpassing #2 BBC by 9M visits on Day 2 (Day 1 and Day 2 data is the most current available for daily digital competitive rankings, which is published by SimilarWeb).

CNN’s live stream saw 885k total day live starts and 290k 9-11pm convention live starts on CNN’s owned platforms (CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo on OTT apps & CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android; CNN’s convention coverage was not live streamed on social properties). The live stream peaked at 109k during the introduction to Senator Harris’s speech at 10:46pm, which was the biggest night for concurrents during the 2020 DNC to date.

CNN saw 76k users live stream the average minute of the convention programming from 9-11pm (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). Digital average audience was up 39% from Day 3 of the conventions in 2016 and was the highest day for the 2020 DNC.

TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 5.494 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a 1.4% lift to CNN TV P2+ average audience.

The audio of the convention also streamed on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

