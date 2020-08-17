Summer 2020 is CNN’s best summer in history after record high numbers in July 2020 followed historic months of user interest in CNN’s global news coverage in May and June 2020.

According to Comscore, 161 million U.S. unique visitors came to CNN’s digital properties in July 2020. Globally, June 2020 registered 214 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of more than 51 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore (June 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic).

CNN once again retained its position as the #1 digital news source, a ranking its held for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, more than 5 years for video and more than one year for global unique visitors, holding the #1 position in July 2020 in the key categories of global news, U.S. unique visitors, mobile news, multiplatform video, and millennial users (June 2020 data is the most current available for both global traffic and multiplatform video rankings).

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN JUNE 2020

CNN reached more global users than any other news platform in the world in June 2020, with 214 million unique multiplatform users (June 2020 data is the most current available).

1. CNN.com – 214 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in June 2020

2. BBC – 173 million unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 160 million unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 148 million unique visitors

5. Dailymail.co.uk – 143 million unique visitors

6. The Guardian – 124 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, June 2020, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (June 2020 data is the most current available).

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN JULY 2020

Users turned again to CNN in July 2020 in high numbers, with 161 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically, the fifth biggest month in CNN history behind only March – June 2020.

1. CNN.com – 161 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in July 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 112 million unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 105 million unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 93 million unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 88 million unique visitors

6. NBCNews.com – 86 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN JULY 2020

CNN saw 139 million mobile unique visitors in July 2020 – the 19th month in a row of more than 100 million unique visitors on mobile.

1. CNN.com – 139 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in July 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 94 million mobile unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 86 million mobile unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 82 million mobile unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 78.1 million mobile unique visitors

6. NBCNews.com– 77.5 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS IN JUNE 2020

CNN’s dominance in video engagement continued in June 2020 with 610 million multiplatform video starts (June 2020 data is the most current available). Competitively outside the news category, CNN Digital was only behind YouTube, Facebook, Hulu, Vevo, Yahoo, Netflix, Disney and Twitch in digital video streams.

1. CNN.com – 610 Million Multiplatform Video Starts in June 2020

2. Yahoo News – 488 million video starts

3. FoxNews.com – 385 million video starts

4. MSNBC TV – 163 million video starts

5. NBCNews.com – 155 million video starts

6. ABCNews.com Sites – 128 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, June 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (June 2020 data is the most current available). Competitive claim outside of the news category is based on a custom list of single brand competitors from the Top 100 video properties list. Yahoo is referencing the Yahoo-HuffPost News Network entity.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH IN JULY 2020

CNN once again ranked as the largest millennial news brand with 41 million unique millennial multiplatform visitors in July (millennial defined as users between the ages of 18-34).

1. CNN.com – 41 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors in July 2020

2. The New York Times Brand – 27 million millennial unique visitors

3. DailyMail.co.uk – 24 million millennial unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 23 million millennial unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 21.1 million millennial unique visitors

6. FoxNews.com – 20.9 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, July 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN JULY 2020

Ahead of the party conventions and the home stretch of the 2020 campaign, CNN Politics ranked again as the #1 political news destination in July 2020 with 72 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since June 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

1. CNN Politics – 72 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in July 2020

2. TheHill.com – 48 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 45 million unique visitors

4. Fox News Politics – 27 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com Politics – 22 million unique visitors

6. MSNBC TV – 15 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, June 2020, U.S.; CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in multiplatform views since June 2015.

###