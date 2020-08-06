CNN Nominated For Network-Record 33 News & Documentary Emmy Awards

CNN received a network-record 33 nominations for the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, Original Series and specials. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital and CNN en Español:

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

New Day for Roger Stone Raid

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

New Day Weekend for ‘Infested,’ He Says (Victor Blackwell)

Outstanding Science, Medical or Environmental Report

CNN Special Report: A Toxic Tale – Trump’s Environmental Impact

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

CNN Original Series for Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Best Story in a Newscast

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for Putin’s Private Army

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for The Misuse of U.S. Weapons in the War in Yemen

The Lead with Jake Tapper for Maduro’s Blood Gold

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

CNN International Desk / Amanpour for Fear and Oppression in Xinjiang

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for The Misuse of U.S. Weapons in the War in Yemen

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for Putin’s Private Army

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

CNN for A Deadly Weekend in America – El Paso & Dayton Shootings

CNN for Hong Kong Protestors Storm Legislative Council Building

CNN for Hurricane Dorian Hits the Bahamas

CNN for Sri Lanka Easter Bombings

CNN for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria

Outstanding News Special

CNN Special Report: The Fall: The Final Days of the Caliphate

CNN Special Report: Abuse and Scandal in the Catholic Church: The Case of the Predator Priest

Outstanding Live Interview

Anderson Cooper 360 for Anderson Cooper Interviews Facebook’s Monika Bickert

Amanpour for U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Amanpour for Christiane Amanpour Interviews Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Report

The Lead with Jake Tapper for Maduro’s Blood Gold

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

CNN en Español for Barcelona Riots

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

CNN Digital for No Olvidado: Death and dignity on the US border

Outstanding Interview in Spanish

Camilo for Ophelia Pastrana (CNN en Español)

En diálogo con Longobardi for Jesse y Joy (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Writing

Anderson Cooper 360 for Anderson Cooper Pays Tribute to his Mom, Gloria Vanderbilt

Outstanding Direction: News

CNN for Hong Kong Protests

Brett Kelly / CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction

CNN Digital for Style Origins

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

CNN Democratic Presidential Debate: Detroit

New Day & Cuomo Prime Time (Studio 19Y)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

The Movies for Anchors Campaign

The Movies for Iconic Graphics Spot

In addition to these 33 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Films earned five Primetime Emmy ® nominations for Apollo 11, the most nominations for any feature documentary this year, collecting nods for outstanding directing, picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing and cinematography. Great Big Story won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program for their series The Brave. CNN en Español has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys – Café CNN is nominated for Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish; and Destinos and Nuestro Mundo are both nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish with winners to be announced.

