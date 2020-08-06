CNN Nominated For Network-Record 33 News & Documentary Emmy Awards
CNN received a network-record 33 nominations for the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, Original Series and specials. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital and CNN en Español:
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast
New Day for Roger Stone Raid
Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
New Day Weekend for ‘Infested,’ He Says (Victor Blackwell)
Outstanding Science, Medical or Environmental Report
CNN Special Report: A Toxic Tale – Trump’s Environmental Impact
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
CNN Original Series for Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Best Story in a Newscast
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for Putin’s Private Army
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for The Misuse of U.S. Weapons in the War in Yemen
The Lead with Jake Tapper for Maduro’s Blood Gold
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast
CNN International Desk / Amanpour for Fear and Oppression in Xinjiang
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for The Misuse of U.S. Weapons in the War in Yemen
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for Putin’s Private Army
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
CNN for A Deadly Weekend in America – El Paso & Dayton Shootings
CNN for Hong Kong Protestors Storm Legislative Council Building
CNN for Hurricane Dorian Hits the Bahamas
CNN for Sri Lanka Easter Bombings
CNN for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria
Outstanding News Special
CNN Special Report: The Fall: The Final Days of the Caliphate
CNN Special Report: Abuse and Scandal in the Catholic Church: The Case of the Predator Priest
Outstanding Live Interview
Anderson Cooper 360 for Anderson Cooper Interviews Facebook’s Monika Bickert
Amanpour for U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Amanpour for Christiane Amanpour Interviews Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Report
The Lead with Jake Tapper for Maduro’s Blood Gold
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
CNN en Español for Barcelona Riots
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
CNN Digital for No Olvidado: Death and dignity on the US border
Outstanding Interview in Spanish
Camilo for Ophelia Pastrana (CNN en Español)
En diálogo con Longobardi for Jesse y Joy (CNN en Español)
Outstanding Writing
Anderson Cooper 360 for Anderson Cooper Pays Tribute to his Mom, Gloria Vanderbilt
Outstanding Direction: News
CNN for Hong Kong Protests
Brett Kelly / CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction
CNN Digital for Style Origins
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
CNN Democratic Presidential Debate: Detroit
New Day & Cuomo Prime Time (Studio 19Y)
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
The Movies for Anchors Campaign
The Movies for Iconic Graphics Spot
In addition to these 33 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Films earned five Primetime Emmy ® nominations for Apollo 11, the most nominations for any feature documentary this year, collecting nods for outstanding directing, picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing and cinematography. Great Big Story won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program for their series The Brave. CNN en Español has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys – Café CNN is nominated for Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish; and Destinos and Nuestro Mundo are both nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish with winners to be announced.
