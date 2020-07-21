Best Quarter in History for CNN Digital

News consumers all over the world continued to come to CNN across all platforms for news and information in June 2020, with CNN reaching more users than any other digital news platform.

According to Comscore, 162 million U.S. unique visitors came to CNN’s digital properties in June 2020. It is the fourth largest month for U.S. unique visitors in CNN history behind only March – May 2020, making it CNN’s best quarter in history with 169 million average monthly unique visitors in the U.S.

Globally, May 2020 registered 226 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of nearly 61 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore, widening the lead over every other outlet. According to Adobe data, Q2 2020 is also CNN Digital’s best quarter in history for global traffic (May 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic from Comscore).

CNN has retained its position as the #1 digital news destination for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, more than 5 years for video and more than one year for global unique visitors, holding the #1 position in June 2020 in the key categories of global news, U.S. unique visitors, mobile news, multiplatform video, and millennial users (May 2020 data is the most current available for both global traffic and multiplatform video rankings).

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN MAY 2020

CNN reached a larger global user base than any other news platform in the world in May 2020, with 226 million unique multiplatform users (May 2020 data is the most current available). May widened the lead ahead of all other competitors globally from 12% to 25%.

CNN.com: 226 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in May 2020

• BBC – 180 million unique visitors

• Yahoo News – 163 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 162 million unique visitors

• Daily Mail – 148.9 million unique visitors

• HuffPost Global – 129 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, May 2020, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (May 2020 data is the most current available).

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN JUNE 2020

Users turned again to CNN in June 2020 in high numbers, with 162 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically, the fourth biggest month in CNN history behind only March – May 2020.

CNN.com: 162 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in June 2020

• The New York Times Brand – 119 million unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 110 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 106 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 104 million unique visitors

• USAToday.com – 85 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, June 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN JUNE 2020

CNN saw 143 million mobile unique visitors in June 2020 – the 18th month in a row of more than 100 million unique visitors on mobile.

CNN.com: 143 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in June 2020

• The New York Times Brand – 102 million mobile unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 93.0 million mobile unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 92.7 million mobile unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 90 million mobile unique visitors

• DailyMail.co.uk – 76 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, June 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS IN MAY 2020

CNN’s historically high video engagement continued in May 2020 with 604 million multiplatform video starts (May 2020 data is the most current available). Competitively outside the news category, CNN was only behind YouTube, Facebook, Hulu, Vevo, Yahoo, Netflix, Disney and Twitch in digital video streams.

CNN.com: 604 Million Multiplatform Video Starts in May

• Yahoo News – 418 million video starts

• FoxNews.com – 385 million video starts

• MSNBC TV – 181 million video starts

• NBCNews.com – 174 million video starts

• MSN News – 148 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, May 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (May 2020 data is the most current available). Competitive claim outside of the news category is based on a custom list of single brand competitors from the Top 100 video properties list. Yahoo is referencing the Yahoo-HuffPost Network entity.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH IN JUNE 2020

CNN continued to reign as the largest millennial news brand with 43 million unique millennial (between the ages of 18-34) multiplatform visitors in June.

CNN.com: 43 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors in June

• The New York Times Brand – 34 million millennial unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 26.6 million millennial unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 26.3 million millennial unique visitors

• DailyMail.co.uk – 25 million millennial unique visitors

• USAToday.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, June 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN JUNE 2020

CNN Politics ranked again as the #1 political news destination in June 2020 with 77 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since May 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 77 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in June

• TheHill.com – 50 million unique visitors

• Politico.com – 48 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com Politics – 32 million unique visitors

• Fox News Politics – 28 million unique visitors

• MSNBC TV – 17 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, May 2020, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience – Desktop 2+, Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+, June 2020, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in multiplatform views since May 2015.

