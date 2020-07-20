CNN Original Series “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” Debuts at #1 in Cable News Among 25-54 and 18-34

Tops MSNBC by Wide Margins in Total Viewers

Posts Highest CNN Original Series Premiere Since September 2018

Last night’s episode of the CNN Original Series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (“Where Do We Even Start with White Supremacy?” 10-11:15pm) premiered at No. 1 in cable news with 332k viewers, +55% more than Fox (214k) and a +299% advantage over MSNBC (83k) among adults 25-54. In total viewers, United Shadessurpassed MSNBC by wide margins averaging 1.190 million total viewers vs. MSNBC’s 647k; +84% more. Among younger viewers (18-34) the episode also ranked No. 1 with 75k, Fox followed with 39k and MSNBC had 10k among 25-54.

This episode was the highest CNN Original Series premiere since Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown season 12 Kenya episode (9/23/18, 9pm; 358k) among adults 25-54.

In prime time, (8-11pm) CNN also ranked #1 in cable news last night with 306k, to Fox’s 215k and MSNBC’s 99k among adults 25-54. CNN easily outperformed MSNBC in total viewers last night as well (1.121 million vs. 720k; +56%).

Next Sunday, W. Kamau Bell heads to Oklahoma to explore how politics and economic disparity has impacted family and independent farming. The episode, “All American Family Farms,” will premiere at 10pm, ET on CNN.

Nielsen Fast National data is based on Live+SD and is time period based.

