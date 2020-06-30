Season Five of Emmy Award-Winning CNN Original Series “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” Premieres Sunday, July 19

NEW YORK – June 30, 2020 – The multiple Emmy Award-winning CNN Original Series, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, returns for its fifth season on Sunday, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, produced by Zero Point Zero (Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown), is an eight-part docuseries that follows sociopolitical comedian W. Kamau Bell as he explores communities across the country to understand the unique challenges they face.

In the extended season five premiere, “America vs. Itself (wt),” Bell will examine white supremacy and systemic racism in America. In subsequent episodes, he’ll explore independent farming, the gig economy, reparations, the homeless crisis in LA, the public education system, and the experiences of Iranian Americans in NYC and Venezuelans in Florida.

United Shades of America is executive produced by Bell, Sandra Zweig, Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins and Morgan Fallon for Zero Point Zero, Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith and Tim Pastore for Main Event Media/All3Media, and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN. The series will regularly air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

United Shades of America will stream live for subscribers the day of the premiere via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Episodes of the series will be available the day after each broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo and CNN mobile apps.

The first four seasons of United Shades are currently available to watch on HBOMax.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and critically-acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others.

