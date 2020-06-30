CNN’S THE FOURTH IN AMERICA
This is a Fourth of July like no other. We are marking America’s independence and celebrating the rich diversity of the people who helped build the United States, all while facing the battle against a global pandemic and the continued fight for racial justice. During a July 4th primetime special, CNN will honor our fellow Americans who defend our freedoms, demand equality for all, and are working on the front lines to protect us from the spread of the coronavirus.
With many traditional Fourth of July events canceled across the country, CNN’S THE FOURTH IN AMERICA will showcase musical performances from U.S. military bands, iconic singers, Broadway performers, and feature firework shows in multiple U.S. cities. CNN’s Don Lemon and Dana Bash will co-anchor the special event, with Lemon in New York City and Bash in Washington, DC.
The special will feature musical performances by:
Jewel
Barry Manilow
Billy Ray Cyrus
Martina McBride
Kenny Loggins
Andy Grammer
Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana
CeCe Winans
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
The O’Jays
Don McLean
Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock
Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music
Harlem Gospel Choir
The Original Broadway Cast of Girl From the North Country, inspired by the legendary songs of Bob Dylan
Cast of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
And orchestral performances by:
“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band
United States Navy Band
United States Army Field Band
New York Philharmonic
San Francisco Symphony
Colorado Symphony
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras
New York Youth Symphony
Houston Symphony
In addition to New York and DC, the special will highlight firework shows in Jacksonville, Florida; Houston, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee.
CNN’s The Fourth in America will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV).
