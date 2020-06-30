CNN’S THE FOURTH IN AMERICA

This is a Fourth of July like no other. We are marking America’s independence and celebrating the rich diversity of the people who helped build the United States, all while facing the battle against a global pandemic and the continued fight for racial justice. During a July 4th primetime special, CNN will honor our fellow Americans who defend our freedoms, demand equality for all, and are working on the front lines to protect us from the spread of the coronavirus.

With many traditional Fourth of July events canceled across the country, CNN’S THE FOURTH IN AMERICA will showcase musical performances from U.S. military bands, iconic singers, Broadway performers, and feature firework shows in multiple U.S. cities. CNN’s Don Lemon and Dana Bash will co-anchor the special event, with Lemon in New York City and Bash in Washington, DC.

The special will feature musical performances by:

Jewel

Barry Manilow

Billy Ray Cyrus

Martina McBride

Kenny Loggins

Andy Grammer

Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana

CeCe Winans

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

The O’Jays

Don McLean

Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock

Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music

Harlem Gospel Choir

The Original Broadway Cast of Girl From the North Country, inspired by the legendary songs of Bob Dylan

Cast of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

And orchestral performances by:

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band

United States Navy Band

United States Army Field Band

New York Philharmonic

San Francisco Symphony

Colorado Symphony

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras

New York Youth Symphony

Houston Symphony

In addition to New York and DC, the special will highlight firework shows in Jacksonville, Florida; Houston, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee.

CNN’s The Fourth in America will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV).

