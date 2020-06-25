CNN PRESENTS A CNN SPECIAL REPORT: TRUMP AND THE LAW AFTER IMPEACHMENT

The One-Hour Special Hosted by Jake Tapper Airs Sunday, June 28 at 10pm ET

As disruptor-in-chief, President Trump has been criticized for unprecedented hostility to basic norms of accountability and the rule of law. He has threatened to weaponize the Department of Justice to investigate political foes past and present, lobbed insults at judges, falsely accused various critics of crimes, and defied basic checks and balances.

In this CNN Special Report: Trump and the Law After Impeachment, join CNN anchor Jake Tapper and former high-ranking officials at the Department of Justice, Departments of Labor and Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as other experts, to explore the impact of Trump’s relationship with the rule of law on our democracy, as well as on a citizen’s ability to have confidence in the legal system in a country where everyone, even the president, is supposed to be accountable to the law.

