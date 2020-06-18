CNN Audio Premieres New Podcast, Silence is Not an Option, with Don Lemon

On the eve of Juneteenth, CNN Audio today announces the launch of Silence is Not an Option – a new weekly podcast series hosted by Don Lemon.

Diving deep into the reality of being Black and Brown in America, the podcast embarks on tough, honest and provocative conversations with activists, artists and thinkers, offering perspective about our nation’s deep racial divide, while exploring what Americans can do to help find a path forward.

The first episode is now available and features two important voices in the conversation on race and antiracism: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Dr. Christopher Petrella. Dr. Kendi is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of America’s foremost historians and leading antiracist voices. Dr. Petrella is the Director of Engagement at American University’s Antiracist Research and Policy Center, who also develops the curriculum for Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

You can read more about the podcast in an essay penned by Don, here .

Subsequent episodes will be released every Thursday, and are available to listen at cnn.com/audio, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and on all major podcast platforms.

###

Press Contact

Garrett Cowan

garrett.cowan@turner.com