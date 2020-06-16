CNN Digital Continues Streak at #1: Best Performing May in History
172 MILLION U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS IN MAY 2020 – 64% OF U.S. INTERNET POPULATION
#1 DIGITAL NEWS SOURCE FOR GLOBAL, MOBILE, VIDEO, POLITICS, AND MILLENNIAL AUDIENCES
As the news continued to impact people all around the globe, users continued to turn to CNN across platforms for reliable and trusted news and information.
In the United States, May 2020 saw 172 million unique visitors to CNN’s digital properties – 64% of the U.S. population with internet access. It is the third largest month for U.S. unique visitors in CNN history behind only March and April 2020.
Globally, April 2020 registered 234 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of nearly 70 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore (April 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic).
CNN’s historic audience interest throughout 2020 to date far outpaces all competitors digitally, with CNN holding the #1 position in May 2020 in the key categories of global news, domestic unique visitors, mobile news, multiplatform video, and millennial audience (April 2020 data is the most current available for both global traffic and multiplatform video rankings). CNN has retained the #1 position for nearly 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, 5 years for video and more than one year for global unique visitors.
#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN APRIL 2020
CNN saw a larger global audience than any other news platform in the world in April 2020, with 234 million unique multiplatform visitors – an increase of nearly 70 million global unique multiplatform visitors from April 2019 (April 2020 data is the most current available).
CNN.com: 234 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in April 2020
– BBC – 208 million unique visitors
– Yahoo News – 175.4 million unique visitors
– The New York Times Brand – 175 million unique visitors
– MSN News – 152 million unique visitors
– HuffPost Global – 145.2 million unique visitors
#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN MAY 2020
May 2020 was another month full of relentless news breaking all around the United States. Users turned again to CNN in high numbers, with 172 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically in May 2020, the third largest month in CNN history behind only March and April 2020.
CNN.com: 172 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in May 2020
– The New York Times Brand – 131 million unique visitors
– FoxNews.com – 112 million unique visitors
– NBCNews.com – 105 million unique visitors
– WashingtonPost.com – 104 million unique visitors
– CBSNews.com – 86 million unique visitors
#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN MAY 2020
With more and more people turning to their mobile devices for news and information, CNN saw a mobile audience of 151 million mobile unique visitors in May 2020 – the 17th month in a row of an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors on mobile.
CNN.com: 151 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in May 2020
– The New York Times Brand – 107 million mobile unique visitors
– FoxNews.com – 94 million mobile unique visitors
– NBCNews.com – 93 million mobile unique visitors
– WashingtonPost.com – 88 million mobile unique visitors
– DailyMail.co.uk – 80 million mobile unique visitors
#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS IN APRIL 2020
CNN’s historically high video engagement continued in April 2020 with 668 million multiplatform video starts (April 2020 data is the most current available). Competitively outside the news category, CNN Digital was only behind YouTube, Facebook, Hulu, Vevo, Yahoo, Twitch, Netflix and Disney in digital video streams.
CNN.com: 668 Million Multiplatform Video Starts in April
– Yahoo News – 415 million video starts
– FoxNews.com – 379 million video starts
– MSN News – 233 million video starts
– MSNBC TV – 202.8 million video starts
– NBCNews.com – 202.4 million video starts
#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH IN MAY 2020
CNN continued to reign as the largest millennial news brand with 46 million unique millennial (between the ages of 18-34) multiplatform visitors in May.
CNN.com: 46 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors in May
– The New York Times Brand – 36 million millennial unique visitors
– NBCNews.com – 28 million millennial unique visitors
– Dailymail.co.uk – 26.4 million millennial unique visitors
– WashingtonPost.com – 25.6 million millennial unique visitors
– FoxNews.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors
#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN MAY 2020
CNN Politics ranked again as the #1 political news destination in May 2020 with 74 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since April 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.
CNN Politics: 74 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in May
– Politico.com – 44 million unique visitors
– TheHill.com – 43 million unique visitors
– NBCNews.com Politics – 29.8 million unique visitors
– Fox News Politics – 29.7 million unique visitors
– MSNBC TV – 18 million unique visitors
