As the news continued to impact people all around the globe, users continued to turn to CNN across platforms for reliable and trusted news and information.

In the United States, May 2020 saw 172 million unique visitors to CNN’s digital properties – 64% of the U.S. population with internet access. It is the third largest month for U.S. unique visitors in CNN history behind only March and April 2020.

Globally, April 2020 registered 234 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of nearly 70 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore (April 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic).

CNN’s historic audience interest throughout 2020 to date far outpaces all competitors digitally, with CNN holding the #1 position in May 2020 in the key categories of global news, domestic unique visitors, mobile news, multiplatform video, and millennial audience (April 2020 data is the most current available for both global traffic and multiplatform video rankings). CNN has retained the #1 position for nearly 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, 5 years for video and more than one year for global unique visitors.

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN APRIL 2020

CNN saw a larger global audience than any other news platform in the world in April 2020, with 234 million unique multiplatform visitors – an increase of nearly 70 million global unique multiplatform visitors from April 2019 (April 2020 data is the most current available).

