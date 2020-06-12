CNN PRESENTS MAYORS WHO MATTER: A CNN TOWN HALL ON RACE AND COVID-19

The One-Hour Town Hall Hosted by CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates Airs Sunday, June 14 at 9pm ET

Coates will be joined by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta; Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC; Mayor London Breed of San Francisco and Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, who will answer questions submitted by voters across the United States. These four African American female leaders will discuss how their cities are responding to the unique challenges resulting from the spread of Covid-19 and the national reckoning following George Floyd’s death.

Mayors Who Matter: A CNN Town Hall on Race and Covid-19 will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV). The town hall will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

