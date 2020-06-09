“Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism, A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families” Ranked #1 in Cable News in Demos

On Saturday morning, CNN and Sesame Street joined together once again and hosted a Town Hall, this time to help kids and families discuss racism and the nationwide protests. This hour long special, Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism ranked #1 in cable news at 10am in the key demo adults 25-54 averaging 492k, a +43% advantage over Fox’s 344k and a +178% lead over MSNBC’s 177k. Among younger viewers (18-34), the Town Hall averaged 113k, MSNBC followed with 40k and Fox averaged 38k. In total viewers, the CNN Town Hall averaged 1.310 million viewers (Fox had 1.738m, MSNBC averaged 1.321m). The program was hosted by CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor Erica Hill, along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird.

The CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall saw more than 250k video starts across CNN’s digital properties and ranked as CNN’s fourth top non-political 2019/2020 town hall across digital platforms when measured by concurrent streams.

