Coming Together: Standing up to Racism– A CNN/ Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families

Hosted by CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill, along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird and friends,

on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

CNN and Sesame Street join once again this Saturday for a new Town Hall to help kids and families discuss racism and the protests taking place nationwide, build empathy and embrace diversity. The hour-long special, Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism, will be hosted by CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor Erica Hill, along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird, on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism will also include Sesame Street Muppets Abby Cadabby, Elmo and his dad Louie, Gabrielle and Rosita, alongside cast members Roscoe Orman and Sonia Manzano, and Sesame Workshop Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact Dr. Jeanette Betancourt.

The special will stream live without requiring a log-in on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV), and will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

Press Contacts:

Blair Cofield

Blair.Cofield@turner.com

Bridget Leininger

Bridget.Leininger@turner.com